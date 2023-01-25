Paris Hilton Secretly Welcomes First Child With Husband Carter Reum Via Surrogate after Friend Kim Kardashian Introduced Her to Fertility Doctor

Paris Hilton shocked millions of her fans on Tuesday after she revealed that she secretly gave birth to a child, a baby boy, with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate. Hilton, who is 41 years old, made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her clutching onto the hand of her newborn child.

Hilton has previously been open about her desire to become a parent alongside Reum, 41. However, not many of her fans expected this news as Hilton never announced anything in advance and kept everything a secret. Interestingly, Hilton was introduced to a fertility doctor by her close friend Kim Kardashian as she is familiar with the IVF process.

Mother's Excitement and Joy

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Hilton wrote, "You are already loved beyond words." The caption was followed by a blue heart emoji.

Kardashian quickly took to the comment section to react to the Simple Life star's surprise baby news, writing: "So happy for you guys!!! [HEART EMOJI]"

Hilton previously revealed that Kardashian had introduced her to Andy Huang, a fertility specialist. IVF was used to conceive three of Kim's four children with Kanye West, so she is all too familiar with the procedure.

On Tuesday, Hilton gave a statement to PEOPLE in which she discussed her decision to marry Reum and their shared love for their baby.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

However, Hilton didn't share further details concerning the delivery.

Even though this is Hilton's first child, Reum already has a 10-year-old daughter with reality actress Laura Bellizzi, whom he has supposedly seen "only once."

Wishes Pour In

Besides Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, also publicly congratulated Hilton. Teigen who gave birth to her third child with musician John Legend wrote recently, wrote: "a BABY!!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!"

Victoria's Secret models Lily Aldridge, Jasmine Tookes, and Sara Sampaio also sent their congrats to the new mother.

"Congratulations! Most beautiful mommy," famous actress Elle Fanning expressed her joy upon learning of the pregnancy by writing.

Hilton revealed last month that she began in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the middle of 2020, before Reum ever proposed.

She was recently compelled to provide an update on their IVF process after her mother Kathy Hilton claimed the couple was having trouble becoming pregnant.

"I have tons of embryos that are waiting, we've been storing up on a lot of them," Hilton responded after being questioned by TMZ about her mother's comment.

Earlier in 2022, Hilton told E! News that she hoped to have "two or three" children with the millionaire entrepreneur, possibly even twins.

She said that she would like "maybe a boy first" because she had always wished for an older sibling to "protect" her. Paris while appearing in the Trend Reporter With Mara podcast in 2021, said of the IVF procedure that it would "tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times."

Hilton stated that she and Reum were "planning our babies names and all of that" at the time," adding "Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time...that it wasn't that bad."

Hilton and Reum wed in a ceremony in November 2021 at Hilton's grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate.