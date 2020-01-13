Paris Hilton has been making headlines for her relationships lately. In the latest, the multi talented Hilton has shared a photo on her official Instagram handle which has raised speculations about her relationship. The diva's latest Instagram post shows her as a fairy and the caption along with the post read: "She was made of magic and he was the only one who knew her spell," giving us a hint that her boyfriend has the spell to her magic. Hilton has been known to have dated a lot of high-profile men till date and this time it's Carter Reum.

Rumours has it that the business mogul is known to have moved on with handsome entrepreneur Carter Reum after breaking off engagement to American actor Chris Zylka. Hilton was spotted smooching Carter Reum at a Golden Globes afterparty, which raised speculations about their relationship status. Soon after the rumours about the duo's relationship spread, Carter Reum deleted his official Instagram account.

Paris Hilton has been a household name since 2003 after she featured in the reality hit The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. She was also embroiled in controversy for featuring in a sex video titled '1 Night in Paris' in 2004 directed by Rick Salomon. Hilton's work and media presence earlier contributed to her It Girl status. Paris Hilton is also the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

The 38-year-old businesswoman was all over Reum at the party and didn't try to hide their relationship, according to reports in a leading media website. Reum, who deleted his social media account, is quite aware about the exposure and consequences of being romantically involved with Hilton.

Meanwhile, Reum has authored Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success With Unconventional Advice From the Trenches and is a contributing writer for Huffington Post and Inc. Magazine.