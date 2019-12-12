Though Paris Hilton may have gotten her start on television series The Simple Life, it appears that her love life is anything but simple. According to Page Six, the hotel heiress has some bad blood with her ex-fiancé Chris Zylka, and made it known while DJing at an event in Miami.

The incident occurred when she was at the Wall Lounge at the W South Beach Hotel. Even though Zylka did not appear on the guest list and was not expected to turn up at the event where she was DJing, Paris still made it clear to the door staff at the Miami hotspot that her ex "Leftovers" star beau should not be let into the premises.

The doormen agreed to honor her request, and were ready to refuse Zylka entry in case he made an appearance. "It was just in case he showed up," said a source. "She just felt more comfortable." However, the drama ended up being a tempest in a teacup after Zylka did not end up coming to the club. It is not known if he had ever even been planning on it in the first place.

Paris sensitive to seeing her ex in Miami?

Fortunately, the lack of any incident meant that Paris was able to DJ in peace, and took to the booth at around 1:30 a.m., spinning dance tunes and her own music. Paris might be sensitive to seeing her ex in Miami -- and particularly Art Basel -- as it is where the two of them met back in 2015. At the time, the blond beauty told People magazine that she was convinced that she had found the one in her handsome actor boyfriend.

"Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him. I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever," she said. The romance appeared to be going from strength to strength, and the two got engaged in January 2018, with Zylka presenting Hilton a massive $2 million engagement ring.

The quarrel over the engagement ring

Ironically, the diamond ring was almost lost during another Miami holiday, after it flew off the "Stars Are Blind" singer's finger when she was dancing. It was later found in an ice-bucket. Perhaps as an omen of things to come,

Hilton and Zylka broke up less than a year later in November 2018. The two have since quarrelled over ownership of the engagement ring, and after the incident this weekend it seems as if the pair remains on unfriendly terms.