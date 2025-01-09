Paris Hilton Says She Saw Her Malibu Beach House 'Burn to the Ground on Live TV' as Los Angeles Wildfires Sweep Through the Hollywood Hills

Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to lose her home in the Palisades Fire. The heiress and businesswoman confirmed on Wednesday that her beachfront property in Malibu has been completely burned down. The entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on social media.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton, 43, wrote while sharing local news coverage of her area. Hilton is one of several celebrities who have seen their homes destroyed by the deadly, wind-driven wildfires ravaging parts of Southern California.

Burned to Ashes

The hotel heiress shared an emotional message online after sources told TMZ that her home had been completely destroyed, reduced to "a pile of burning rubble" by the raging wildfires sweeping through Pacific Palisades and Malibu.

The "This Is Paris" star, who has two one-year-old children, son Phoenix Barron and daughter London Marilyn, with her husband Carter Reum, 43, expressed her devastation, saying she was "heartbroken beyond words" by the catastrophic fires.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London," Hilton continued.

"While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires," she said.

"To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable."

Hilton's Malibu home is not her main home, as the "Cooking with Paris" star owns several properties throughout the Los Angeles area.

On Tuesday, she addressed the wildfire in a post shared on her Instagram story. "Praying for LA/California," Hilton wrote over an aerial image depicting the wildfires sweeping through the Pacific Palisades area.

She also shared resources for those impacted by the fire and highlighted organizations where people could donate to support relief efforts.

Nothing Safe in Los Angeles

The Palisades Fire was first reported at 10:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, and by nightfall, it had spread across more than 2,900 acres, devastating the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. As the wildfire wreaked havoc throughout the region, tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes.

Several other fires have also ignited nearby, adding to the destruction. The fire was fueled by winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in some areas.

Hilton was not the only celebrity affected by the disaster. Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eugene Levy, and Mandy Moore are among those who evacuated their properties.

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Oscar nominee James Woods, and actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have also lost their homes in the fires.

Other prominent figures with homes in the Palisades include Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Michael Keaton, Rita Wilson, and Tom Hanks.

On Tuesday, Hanks' son, Chet, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the devastating fire. "The neighborhood I grew up in is burning to the ground rn," he wrote. "Pray for Palisades."

The cause of the Palisades Fire is currently being investigated. In the Altadena area of Los Angeles, the Eaton Fire has killed five people, local authorities confirmed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, parts of Malibu and Santa Monica remain under evacuation orders and warnings.