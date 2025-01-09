Harrowing Video Shows Two Men and Their Dog Trapped in Home Engulfed by Pacific Palisades Wildfire [WATCH]

A chilling video has emerged that captures two terrified men and their dog trapped inside their home as the Pacific Palisades wildfire engulfs the area around them. In a scene straight out of a nightmare, towering flames roar just outside the windows of the Los Angeles home, while the two men look on helplessly, unsure of how to respond.

The disturbing footage, filmed from inside the house, shows flames towering dozens of feet high engulfing the property, clearly visible through the floor-to-ceiling windows. "You're going to be OK. You're going to be OK, all right?" the man filming reassures the terrified dog, his voice shaking as he pats its head.

Trapped Inside Inferno

"Oh s–t," one of the men exclaims in the video as he turns his camera toward the raging fire outside. The fire, roaring loudly amid strong winds, consumes nearly everything visible around the home, while smoke, ash, and debris swirl through the air in a nightmarish scene—seemingly leaving no route for escape.

At one point, the other man in the house asks the person filming whether they should pack their belongings and leave.

"Don't worry about that, dude. Holy s–t," he responds.

The two men confirmed that they had shut off the gas, reducing the risk of an explosion. When one of them suggested opening a window, the cameraman immediately dismissed the idea.

"Don't open anything," he says.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, it was initially unclear whether the men and their dog managed to escape safely.

Kevin Dalton, who posted the video that had been viewed over 2 million times by early Wednesday, later provided an update, saying, "I am told the dog and both his humans were able to safely evacuate the property."

Horror in Los Angeles

The Pacific Palisades Fire, which began on Tuesday, soon spread to 3,000 acres (4.6 square miles) overnight. Fueled by a powerful windstorm, with mountain gusts reaching up to 100 miles per hour, the fire has been raging uncontrollably.

Evacuation orders have been issued for at least 30,000 people, including Hollywood celebrities.

The mass evacuation led to severe traffic congestion, forcing some residents to abandon their vehicles on the streets and escape on foot.

Abandoned cars obstructed emergency vehicles, prompting the use of a bulldozer to clear the roadways for first responders.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that "many" homes and structures had been lost as he declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, nearly 300,000 residents across California remain without power as the fires continue to cause widespread destruction in the region.