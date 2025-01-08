Pacific Palisades Wildfire Destroys Scores of Homes as Over 30,000 Residents Flee Wealthy Los Angeles Neighborhood

A fast-moving wildfire in Pacific Palisades is raging toward Los Angeles' iconic Getty Villa, endangering thousands of years' worth of cultural treasures. Nearly 30,000 residents in Pacific Palisades fled for their safety from the wildfire that firefighters have described as the "worst possible scenario." California has declared a state of emergency in response.

The wildfire, which has consumed over 2,900 acres in Los Angeles, is sweeping through the upscale neighborhood known for its celebrity enclave, home to Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon, and Miles Teller. Alarming footage captured the flames climbing up a mountainside near the famed museum, while thick, dark smoke ominously enveloped the area around its pristine white exterior.

Los Angeles Burning

Haunting images from the wildfire's epicenter showed once-luxurious million-dollar homes reduced to rubble. A spiral staircase and a wall from a lavish art gallery were left charred to ashes.

Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night, warning that the worst of the windstorm was "still to come." Governor Gavin Newsom also announced a state-wide emergency.

As panicked residents fled on foot, bulldozers were deployed to clear abandoned luxury cars from the streets, to give access to first responders to reach the burning hills.

Vehicles like Teslas, BMWs, Porsches, and Mercedes were seen being pushed aside on Tuesday afternoon, as distraught millionaire locals described the disaster as a "tornado of fire."

Las Lomas Avenue in Pacific Palisades was reportedly in the direct path of the wildfire, with witnesses claiming that "dozens" of homes on the street have been completely destroyed.

As brave firefighters battle the flames on at least two fronts, the Los Angeles Fire Department has issued an urgent plea for off-duty personnel to join the effort.

President Joe Biden shared late Tuesday night that he had been briefed on the situation and was in communication with both state and local officials. "I have offered any federal assistance that is needed to help suppress the terrible Pacific Palisades fire," he wrote on X.

"Earlier tonight, FEMA approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant to support areas that are impacted and help reimburse the state of California for the immediate firefighting costs.

"My Administration will do everything it can to support the response. I urge the residents of the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas of Los Angeles to stay vigilant and listen to local officials."

Evacuation Notice Issued

In the midst of the catastrophic blaze, evacuation orders blanketed the affluent coastal area, bearing a dire warning: "Immediate threat to life." "This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

Firefighter David Ortiz emphasized the urgency of the situation, cautioning, "Do not stand in the way of this fire. This is pretty much the worst possible scenario for a firefight."

Shocking images from the sought-after zip code revealed luxury homes reduced to ash, with structures collapsing as they were consumed by relentless flames.

Heroic firefighters worked tirelessly to combat the blaze, which spread rapidly from one house to the next.

The fierce windstorm has escalated the danger, turning the wildfire into a life-threatening disaster and marking it as the most destructive since 2011. LA officials warned that conditions are expected to worsen as Wednesday approaches.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Marrone issued a somber reminder on Tuesday night, urging residents to remain vigilant, saying, "We are not out of danger."

The National Weather Service has warned locals to brace for more devastation tonight, with wind gusts predicted to reach speeds of 50 mph.