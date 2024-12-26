Paris Hilton Goes Almost Unclothed as She Wears Noting but Just a Bow in Bold Christmas Message to Her Fans

All dressed up with no destination in sight! Paris Hilton is the ultimate gift this Christmas, sharing a glamorous photoshoot where she dons nothing but a giant red bow covering her body. Paris almost goes nude in the racy photos but has since gone viral on social media. She looks too hot in the photos donning just a piece of red.

"All wrapped up and ready to sliv this holiday season ✨," Hilton, 43, captioned a set of pics where she also rocks her signature fingerless gloves. Those who have had enough of Paris are still craving for more after she posted the sultry photos of her in almost nothing.

Paris Hilton Goes Almost Naked on Christmas

In another look from the shoot, Paris Hilton donned a red lace bra adorned with white fur trim, paired with knee-high fishnet stockings and a luxurious white fur stole, all from Agent Provocateur.

The daring, skin-revealing photos left fans in awe. "STANDING OVATION ," one person commented. "Let them know P!!! You are the gift!! ," another said while a third wrote, "All I want for xmas is to be resurrected because I am DEAD. Best present ever ✨"

Hilton shared a playful video set to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me," where she swayed her hips while wearing the daringly revealing bow.

Captioning the clip, she wrote, "My presence is a present #ThatsHot #Slivmas ."

While some took issue with the mother of two's bold outfit choice, many others were quick to voice their support.

"Breaking the Internet ," one fan commented, while JWoww showed her approval with a string of fire emojis.

Giving Everything She Has as She Breaks the Internet

Another fan commented, "Paris stood so Kim K could crawl on the floor to Santa Baby. ," referring to the provocative cover of the Christmas song that the Skims founder danced too in a new video earlier this week.

Paris's glamorous holiday photos come shortly after she was spotted incognito with her husband, Carter Reum, on December 23. Sporting a brunette wig, the usually blonde star was seen shopping in Beverly Hills.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, made a stop at the Chanel boutique, where the Simple Life alum was seen leaving with her hands full of luxury shopping bags.

Paris remains one of the biggest sensations even after years of controversy and scandal, as she never fails to impress her fans.