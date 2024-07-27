Paris 2024: Dancer Suffers Embarrassing X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction During Olympics Opening Ceremony [WATCH]

A performer suffered an embarrassing X-rated wardrobe malfunction during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics On Friday night, the competing nations paraded down the River Seine in a dramatic shift from the traditional format of previous Games ceremonies to celebrate the tournament's opening.

While performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion were expected to be the highlights, eagle-eyed viewers have also focused on another performer who drew attention. During the opening ceremony, a user on X noticed that one performer's testicle seemed to be exposed as the cameras swept across their boat. It appears that the performer's shorts had ridden up his leg, leading to the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Embarrassment at Olympics

France's innovative decision to hold the opening ceremony outdoors instead of in a stadium ended in disaster this evening, as Parisians, celebrities, politicians, and royals from around the world had to seek refuge from the heavy rain.

As President Emmanuel Macron announced the start of the Games and the Olympic flag was hoisted at Place du Trocadero, eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted that the flag had been displayed incorrectly on the pole, marking yet another mistake.

The Olympics 2024 opening ceremony has been facing backlash for several reasons. A group of drag queens and dancers performed what appeared to be a "parody of the Last Supper" at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, sparking criticism on social media.

The idea of drag queens doing the parody of the iconic painting didn't go down well with many.

During the performance, a group of 18 artists, including three well-known Drag Race France queens, posed behind what resembled a long table, with the Seine River and Eiffel Tower dramatically in the background.

In the center was a woman adorned in elaborate clothing and a large silver headdress that looked like a halo from traditional paintings of Jesus. She smiled and formed a heart shape with her hands while her fellow performers gazed at the camera, eventually launching into a coordinated dance routine.

Models then took over the stage for an impromptu fashion show, with the figures mimicking the Last Supper moving rhythmically along the edges.

The showcase evolved into a dance party, featuring Drag Race France host Nicky Doll strutting down the runway, along with contestants Paloma and Piche.

Adding to the "absurdity," a large serving tray was placed on stage, unveiling a barely dressed man painted entirely in sparkling blue, curled up inside.

Stealing the Show

However, Celine Dion delivered a power-packed performance during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics and stole the show. The 56-year-old French-Canadian singer who is battling stiff-person syndrome, looked stunning in a sparkling silver gown as she gave an inspiring rendition of "L'Hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower's first level.

The song, originally sung by French music icon Edith Piaf, was released in 1950, and its title translates to "Hymn to Love" in English. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer appeared to be close to tears as she concluded her performance, which was met with cheers from the audience.

This was Dion's first major live performance since she announced in 2022 that she has stiff person syndrome.

Just hours before appearing at the opening ceremony, Dion was swarmed by fans as she left her hotel, with police on hand to manage the crowd.

Dion's performance followed Lady Gaga, who opened the ceremony with the song "Mon Truc En Plume," or "My Thing Made of Feathers."

Lady Gaga's opening performance paid tribute to French singer Zizi Jeanmaire and her cabaret-style rendition of "Mon Truc En Plumes," which she performed on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956.