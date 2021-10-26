FACT CHECK: Did Celine Dion Suffer Severe Injury After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine?

Singer Celine Dion had to cancel her Las Vegas show as she is unwell. She is having problem performing on stage due to media conditions as mentioned on her website. However, in between all these, social media is abuzz with a claim that Dion has been severely injured after taking the Covid-19 vaccine and is unable to perform.

This has made several of her fans worried about her health. However, truth is that that the singer is not fit enough to perform on stage but she is no way suffering from either the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine nor did she suffer any injury because of the vaccine.

Baseless Claim

Last week, Dion announced via a Tweet that she has been compelled to cancel her Las Vegas show because of "unforeseen medical symptoms. However, on Sunday a strange claim surfaced on social media. A screenshot of a website BitChute along with a video made the claim that Dion suffered injuries from the Covid-19 vaccine.

The video was titled: "CELINE DION SEVERELY INJURED BY VAXXXINE," displays the highlighting of purported statements from various online clippings. Beneath the video, a caption read: "Celine Dion, a Canadian born singer with more than 200-million album sales, has cancelled her tour because she is experiencing "severe and persistent muscle spasms." That sounds like a vaxxxine injury, to me.

You can watch the video here.

Given that the video looks quite professional many started believing in the claim, which was completely false and baseless. Dion is unwell and unable to perform which has been announced on her website also. But that is for a completely different reason.

The Truth

Dion has taken the Covid-19 vaccine and has faced no infection or suffered any side effects. Her injury has got nothing to do with the vaccine but is because of muscle spasms. In fact that is also mentioned on the singer's website.

The cancellation of the Las Vegas show was announced on the website on October 19 and on the same day a press release was also published that cited "severe and persistent" muscle spasms as the symptoms she has been experiencing. The press release does not specify a diagnosis or cause of injury pertaining to muscle spasms.

The release reads: "Celine has been experiencing severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat her. However, the symptoms she is experiencing are prohibiting her from participating in the ongoing rehearsals for the new show."

Even Dion's sister cleared the air on whether the cancellation of the Las Vegas show was due to a loss of voice. Dion's statement was translated on Good Morning America in a video on October 22 that read: "I don't believe so, no, she shared with me that the stage had a steep incline when she was performing- that would cause problems to her muscles, legs, and feet."

Thus the claim is totally false. Dion has muscle-related problem which has barred her from taking risk to perform at concerts and has got nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine shot.