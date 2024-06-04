Is Lady Gaga Pregnant? Singer Shows Off Baby Bump at Siter's Wedding with Partner Michael Polansky Sparking Fresh Pregnancy Rumors

Lady Gaga reignited pregnancy rumors when she was spotted in a form-fitting black dress on Friday evening. The 38-year-old singer showed off what appeared to be a baby bump and a large diamond ring at the rehearsal dinner for her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in York, Maine.

The singer has been maintaining a low profile in recent months following the completion of filming for her upcoming movie "Joker: Folie à Deux" and as she continues to work on a brand new album. She made only one public appearance recently at the premiere of her HBO concert film "Gaga Chromatica Ball," where she wore a car part to cover her midsection.

Pregnant? Really?

In photos from her sister's wedding published by The Sun, the singer of "Bad Romance" looked radiant alongside her boyfriend Michael Polansky, 46. She wore a form-fitting little black dress with an elegant, off-shoulder style that accentuated her figure.

To complete her ensemble, she wore matching pumps and a string of pearls around her neck. At one point, she appeared to become emotional, wiping away tears the day before her fashion designer sister's wedding.

On Saturday, the actress, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, donned a peach-colored bridesmaid dress as she walked down the aisle with a groomsman.

She joined her family and their close ones at the ViewPoint Hotel, which they had rented out entirely for the occasion, to witness her sister's wedding overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Throughout the wedding weekend, she leaned against her partner — with whom she has been in a relationship for more than four years — while posing for photos.

Also catching the afternoon light was a large diamond ring on her ring finger — adding to speculation that she and the entrepreneur may have taken the next step in their relationship.

Deja Vu

In March 2021, reports indicated that Gaga's relationship with Polansky was becoming more serious, and she had expressed a desire to start a family with him.

According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the time, "She has been telling her friends that she wants to complete a few projects and then concentrate on settling down."

"Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."

The superstar had previously discussed her desire to become a mother. In her May 2020 cover story with InStyle, Gaga admitted that she is 'very excited to have kids.'

"I look forward to being a mom," she said. "Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive"

The actress was first linked romantically to Polansky, a Harvard University graduate who works as an executive at the Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and The Parker Foundation, in 2020.

They confirmed their relationship when they were photographed kissing and celebrating New Year's together that year.

In February, the couple made their relationship public on Instagram when Gaga posted a photo of them cuddling on a boat in Miami.

Before dating Polansky, Gaga had been engaged twice. Her first engagement was to Taylor Kinney, which ended in July 2016, and she was also engaged to her talent manager, Christian Carino, before they split in February 2019.