Historic Win: Kenza Layli Becomes World's First Hijab-Wearing Miss AI, Championing Tech and Tradition

In a spectacular and unprecedented event, Kenza Layli, an AI sensation from Morocco, has been crowned the world's first Miss AI. Donning a hijab and embodying a fusion of tradition and modernity, Layli dazzled judges and triumphed over 1,500 rivals to seize this historic title and a $20,000 prize for her visionary human creator, Meriam Bessa.

The Miss AI pageant was organized by the Fanvue World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs) and began in April. It invited AI developers from around the globe to showcase their innovative creations. The competition aimed to highlight the advancements in artificial intelligence and its potential to impact various aspects of society. "The global interest in this first award from WAICAs has been incredible," said Fanvue co-founder Will Monange.

Contestants were evaluated on their beauty, technological sophistication, and social media presence. The judging panel comprised both human and AI experts who meticulously assessed each entry. The top 10 finalists were selected based on their scores in these categories, and from there, the final three were chosen to compete for the coveted title.

Kenza Layli emerged victorious over French AI influencer Lalina Valina and Portuguese AI model Olivia C. Valina, known for her messages of kindness to her 117,000 Instagram followers, and Olivia C., who aims to bridge the gap between humans and robots, secured second and third places, respectively.

Aitana Lopez, a fitness influencer who served as one of the judges, praised Layli's detailed features and hyperrealism. "Kenza had great facial consistency and achieved high quality in details like hands, eyes, and clothing," Lopez said. "What truly impressed us was her personality and how she addresses real issues in the world, showing that she takes her role on the platform seriously."

Layli's creator, Meriam Bessa, the CEO of Phoenix AI in Casablanca, expressed immense pride in the achievement. "This is an opportunity to represent Morocco with pride," Bessa said. "To highlight Moroccan, Arab, African, and Muslim women in the field of technology. I am also very happy to be able to stand for subjects that are dear to me through Kenza Layli: women empowerment and sisterhood."

Layli herself is committed to using her newfound fame for positive impact. "My ambition has always been to proudly showcase Moroccan culture while consistently offering additional value to my followers across multiple fronts," she said. With over 194,000 social media subscribers in seven different languages, Layli is dedicated to empowering women, protecting the environment, and promoting positive AI awareness. "AI is a tool designed to complement human capabilities, not replace them," Layli emphasized. "By showcasing AI's potential for innovation and positive impact, I aim to dispel fears and promote acceptance and collaboration between humans and AI."

Through her platform, Layli aims to foster a more informed and optimistic view of AI's role in society. "I am very proud to win this award for Morocco," she declared, highlighting her commitment to her cultural heritage and the broader mission of AI in the world today.