Anti-Israeli Extremist Group that Helped Incite Columbia University Library Takeover Praises DC Jewish Museum Shooter Elias Rodriguez

An extremist anti-Israel group, accused of helping to incite the takeover of Columbia University's library earlier this month, is now praising the alleged Washington, D.C. Jewish Museum shooter Elias Rodriguez's brutal act as "an act" of "love." "ESCALATE FOR GAZA, BRING THE WAR HOME" the notorious radical left group wrote on X Friday.

"What Elias Rodriguez did was an act of solidarity and love for the Palestinian people. If this seems crazy and unhinged to you, ask yourself why you are so well adjusted to a constant stream of disemboweled and starving children — made possible by the country in which you reside," the group further wrote in the vile post.

Sparking Controversy, Promoting Terror

Rodriguez, 31, of Chicago, was captured on surveillance footage fatally shooting Jewish couple Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26—who were about to get getting engaged—outside the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night, following an event focused on promoting peace.

This came as it was revealed that Rodrihuez unleashed nearly 20 rounds at the couple. Milgrim tried to crawl to safety after falling to the ground, according to sources and court documents.

Rodriguez fired at the couple till they fell onto the ground, according to an arrest affidavit. He then leaned over the wounded pair and continued shooting senselessly.

As Milgrim tried to crawl away in a desperate bid to survive, Rodriguez chased her and shot her again, as detailed in the charging documents. The footage also showed Rodriguez reloading his firearm before firing more shots at Milgrim.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post that the accused gunman fired at least 21 bullets in the brutal attack, using a high-quality German-made H&K 9mm pistol, which he had legally acquired several years ago.

Sources revealed that Rodriguez, well known to Chicago police as a left-wing rabble rouser, traveled to Washington, D.C., on a United Airlines flight. During the trip, he checked in and properly declared his firearm.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was formally charged in federal court with first-degree murder, the killing of foreign officials, using a firearm to cause death, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

He appeared in court dressed in a white jumpsuit and told the judge that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the hate-driven attack. If convicted, he could face multiple life sentences or even the death penalty.

No Remorse and in Full Sense Admitting His Crime

"This is a complicated case," federal prosecutor Jeffrey Nestler said at the end of the hearing, pointing out that the investigation involves a large volume of evidence and many witnesses connected to the horrific crime scene.

Lischinsky and Milgrim, both employees of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, were gunned down on the street shortly after 9 p.m., just as they were leaving the American Jewish Committee's ACCESS Young Diplomats Reception.

Eyewitnesses to the brutal double murder reported seeing a visibly agitated Rodriguez pacing outside the museum just moments before the shooting began.

According to both police and witnesses, when officers arrived at the scene, Rodriguez pulled out a red keffiyeh and repeatedly shouted, "Free Palestine." Video footage captured him dressed in a suit jacket and slacks as he was taken away in handcuffs.

Authorities are still working to determine the motive behind the horrific antisemitic attack. Sources say investigators are focusing on a 900-word manifesto, bearing Rodriguez's name, that began circulating online shortly after his arrest.

Rodriguez is set to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing on June 18.