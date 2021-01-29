A new footage showing disgraced fashion mogul Peter Nygard enjoying a pole dance being performed by a semi-naked teen victim on his private jet has surfaced online. The video was released by Nygard's former personal videographer, Stephen Feralio.

The Manhattan-based Nygard was arrested in Canada last year. He was charged with sexually assaulting and trafficking dozens of girls and women over the years across three countries, authorities said. The 79-year-old fashion designer was arrested by Canadian police on the US government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. According to prosecutors, Nygard used his international brand to trap underage girls and recruit them and make them his sex preys.

Nygard Invited Multiple Girls into his Orgy Cabin

The recent clip shows Nygard ogling at a 17-year-old semi-naked girl dancing around a stripper pole in his private jet. The footage dating back to 2012 also shows the 'orgy cabin' located at the front of Nygard's plane, where he would allegedly invite groups of girls for sex.

Speaking about the recent clip, Feralio told CBC that he had accompanied Nygard on his private Boeing 727. Speaking about the presence of a teen, Feralio said: "[They are] all dancing on the stripper pole on the plane. So, life on the plane, there's food and then there's poker and then there is karaoke and then there is maybe a movie. And then there's drinking and dancing."

"And, you know, Nygard had a bed on the plane, and so he would have sex with the girls up in the front of the plane," added Nygard's former employee.

'Nobody Else in My World of Nygard Has This Evidence'

According to the Daily Mail, Feralio, who was hired by Nygard in 2011, went on to record the fashion mogul's infamous 'pamper parties' – which would include girls and women indulging in food and dancing. Describing the parties, a weekly event, Feralio said that Nygard would just come down and choose a girl.

"Usually they would be drunk. He would be grabbing them, dancing with them. And then at the end of the night, he would give me the signal and that meant stop filming. And he would go upstairs to the room sometimes with two or three or more girls," he said.

Speaking about his decision to expose Nygard, the former employee told CBC: "If I don't expose him, he's going to get away with all the things that he's been doing. Nobody else in my world of Nygard has this evidence."

In another clip, Nygard is showing a group of women his 'sin bin' in a Las Vegas hotel. "This is where we sin. This is our sin bin," he says, pointing to the bedroom. "You're all going to stay in this suite, it's so big, so we've got.... You guys are with me. How many girls we got? Is there one missing?" Nygard is heard in the clip.

According to the U.S. indictment, women and girls known as Nygard's "girlfriends" were often victims of his alleged assaults. "Nygard maintained control over his victims through threats, promises to grant or withhold modelling opportunities and other career advancement, granting and withholding financial support and other coercive means," the indictment said.