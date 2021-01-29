Disgraced teacher Kandice Barber, convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old student, was described as 'incredibly frisky' person who demanded sex multiple times in a day, by her former boyfriend. Barber had spotted the student during school sports day and after adding him on Snapchat, regularly sent flirty texts and sexual images.

Barber's inappropriate relationship with her student was exposed after a topless picture she had sent her victim reached the school's head teacher. Reportedly, during a trial last year, Barber was convicted of sending the topless picture and a video in which she was pleasuring herself while lying on a bed with sex toys spread around her.

'Barber Would Suggest Unusual Places For Having Sex'

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Barber's former flame, who did not want to disclose his identity, said that the couple broke after Barber's excessive sexual demands.

Stating that he met the former teacher on dating site Plenty of Fish, the former lover said that Barber had 'huge sex drive' and demanded sex up to six times per day, often in unusual places.

"She liked doing it outside, sometimes in the car, the garden or in woods. We'd be driving somewhere, and she'd say, 'pull over, I'm feeling horny.' It just got too much for me. Everyone has got their personal needs and that sort of stuff got her excited but by the end of it I couldn't be bothered, I'd just had enough. It was too excessive," he told the outlet.

Barber's Boyfriend Broke Up After She Was Caught Cheating

Calling Barber incredibly frisky, he said that she was also a pole dancer who regularly performed for him while wearing skimpy outfit.

Terming Barber stupid for her actions with a student, he said: "When I heard about the video and picture she'd sent this lad and where they had sexual contact, it reminded me of our relationship. I thought that sounds like Kandice. That was the sort of stuff she was into and it didn't surprise me at all but what shocked me was that she did it with a kid. I can't believe how stupid she's been."

The couple's relationship ended after two years when Barber admitted to cheating on him and sending her nude pictures and videos while pleasuring herself to other men.