Pam Bondi Says Bombshell Jeffery Epstein Files Likely to be Released on Thursday and the Contents 'Will Make You Sick'

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi hinted on Wednesday that the Justice Department is expected to release documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein as soon as Thursday. These documents reportedly include flight logs from the convicted sex offender's private jet. Last week, Bondi revealed that she had the long-awaited records on her desk for review.

Speaking with Fox News host Jesse Watters, she said that the public should expect the release of at least some Epstein-related information on Thursday, once redactions concerning his victims have been finalized. "There are well over – this will make you sick – 200 victims ... over 250, actually," Bondi told Watters, explaining the delay in releasing the documents.

Dirty Secrets to be Out

"So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information, but other than that, I think tomorrow – you know, the personal information of victims – other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news, right now, you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office," the attorney general said.

When asked whether the released documents would contain details about those who flew on Epstein's private jet and potential surveillance footage from inside his properties, Bondi confirmed that the flight logs would be made public.

"What you're going to see, hopefully tomorrow, is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot, a lot of information," the top DOJ official said. "But, it's pretty sick what that man did ... along with his co-defendant."

Bondi's comments suggest she has information regarding Ghislaine Maxwell, who was said to have kept a "little black book" containing names, allegedly linked to the pair's sex crimes.

Lawmakers from both political parties have urged the attorney general to reveal the suspected "client list" associated with the late billionaire and convicted sex offender.

Bondi Keeps Her Promise

Previously, Bondi indicated that the documents in her possession included a list of "clients" and said she would release them in accordance with a request from President Donald Trump.

However, the delay in making the files public has led to growing speculation.

Speculation about Jeffrey Epstein's connections has swirled since his 2019 suicide in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell was convicted for her role in facilitating Epstein's abuse of underage girls and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Although redacted versions of Epstein's infamous "little black book," which contained names of wealthy and influential individuals, and flight logs from his private jet, known as the "Lolita Express," have surfaced online or been revealed in lawsuits, full versions of these records—along with alleged surveillance footage from inside his properties—have yet to be publicly released.

In 2023, unsealed documents from Virginia Giuffre's 2015 defamation case against Maxwell identified over 170 people linked to Epstein, including members of royalty, politicians, and high-profile Hollywood figures.