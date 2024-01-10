Prince Andrew Accuser Virginia Giuffre Had Sex With 'Second Prince' as She Claims She Saw Bill Clinton, Al Gore on Epstein's 'Pedo Island'

In a recently unsealed deposition made public on Tuesday, Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew, claimed that she had sex with another foreign prince in the South of France when she was 17 years old. However, she mentioned that she did not know the person's name.

Giuffre said that she was acting on the orders of Epstein. Giuffre also claimed that she saw Bill Clinton on Epstein's island on two separate occasions, contradicting Clinton's strong denial of ever visiting the island. Giuffre detailed that during one instance, she had dinner with Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein, and young women who appeared to be related, describing them as "looking like sisters."

Shocking Claims and Revelations

While Giuffre did not allege engaging in sexual activity with Clinton, she claimed that he was aware of Epstein's exploitation of minors. Giuffre also claimed that other notable figures, such as Al Gore, visited Epstein's island with their wives.

According to Giuffre, Gore and his wife attended a group dinner but only talked with each other.

The defense lawyer, Mary Borja, asked Virginia Giuffre in her Florida case against Alan Dershowitz, former lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, "What other world leaders were you sexually trafficked to?"

"Prince Andrew for one," Giuffre said, before adding that she was introduced to another person "as a prince."

Giuffre, now 40, who alleges that she was recruited as a teenager and exploited by Epstein, said that she did not know the name of the prince she claimed to have had sex with. She also said that she didn't know the country he hailed from but noted that "he did speak [a] foreign tongue" and was proficient in English.

Giuffre claimed to have met the alleged royal in the South of France at a "big party" in 2001 when she was 17 years old. She said that Epstein and his associate Maxwell were aware that she was being sex-trafficked to the prince in question.

"They were present before the sexual activity and then I went to have sexual activity with him alone ... on the instruction of Epstein and Ghislaine," she testified.

Dark Side of Big Shots

Giuffre further detailed her experiences, saying that she flew on Epstein's plane with Alan Dershowitz and another girl. According to Giuffre, she and the other young woman were allegedly coerced into performing sexual acts, including oral sex and intercourse.

She also said that she had sex with Victoria's Secret billionaire Les Wexner "multiple times" in locations including New Mexico and New York.

Giuffre also claimed that Epstein paid her $15,000 to engage in sexual activities with Prince Andrew in 2001.

However, Prince Andrew has consistently denied any sexual involvement with Giuffre, and the mention of a payment is a new detail.

Giuffre also made allegations against Gwendolyn Beck, saying that she participated in 'orgies' with Epstein. Beck had previously claimed to have 'flirted' with Prince Andrew on Little St. James.

The recent revelations about Giuffre's experiences, including details about Prince Andrew, were disclosed in the latest set of newly unredacted documents released by the courts in connection to the Epstein case.

Tuesday's release is reported to be the final batch of documents in this context.

The recent and much-anticipated release comprised 215 documents spanning thousands of pages, beginning on January 3 and continuing until January 9. While many of the records had been part of the case before, they were heavily redacted.

The unsealing of these new documents unveiled the identities of about 177 people previously shielded by anonymity, referred to as "Jane Doe" and "John Doe."

The unredacted names in the released documents included people who were already known to have connections with the wealthy hedge fund manager, Epstein, such as Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking, and others.

Regarding Prince Andrew, who had been stripped of his military and royal titles by the late Queen Elizabeth, he settled a lawsuit brought against him by Giuffre for $12 million last year.

Prince Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre's allegations that she was coerced into having sex with him on three occasions.

Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Maxwell, a close associate of Epstein, has been convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls for sex. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison.