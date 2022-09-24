Paige VanZant Joins OnlyFans; Makes Announcement with Raunchy Lingerie Photo and Makes Her Content Free

MMA stunner Paige VanZant announced on social media that she will be joining OnlyFans. VanZant, 28, teased the announcement on Thursday with a saucy photo of her buttocks. And on Friday, she took things a step further by revealing in a post that received over 6,000 likes that she had created an account on the Twitter service OnlyFans.

The MMA star also said that the content will be free this weekend on the adult content site. However, one will have to pay from next week to get access to her adult content on OnlyFans. VanZant is the latest celebrity to join the adult content website.

As Hot it Gets

Making an official announcement on Twitter, VanZant on Thursday night wrote, "Officially on ONLY FANS!! And to kick it off I am making my site FREE this weekend ONLY!!!! Come for exclusive content, training videos and SO MUCH MORE!!!! I'll be online all day today ready to chat. See you there."

And after promising her more exclusive content, dropping a picture of her in her lingerie that left very little to the imagination, followers were left drooling. Her weekend free account will further raise pulses.

"Wow Paige, I have just joined your OnlyFans page, cannot wait to see your videos and pictures," wrote an excited fan.

"What a smoke show," wrote another fan.

And a third said: "My girl's about to become a millionaire."

"I knew this day would come," a fourth user wrote.

While another posted: "That's my weekend sorted," wrote yet another follower.

Another customer claims to have already set his subscription to RENEW, so the content must be fantastic. "Joined. And what I saw was amazing. Renew is activated," he wrote.

New Venture

VanZant recently signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship but has already lost her first two fights. In September 2018, VanZant wed Austin Vanderford, a professional mixed martial artist, two-time NAIA All-American, and national champion wrestler. The two had been dating since the previous year, and in January 2018, Vanderford proposed to VanZant.

VanZant was defeated by a unanimous vote by Britain Hart in February 2021, and by a similar vote by Rachael Ostovich in July of the same year.

She hasn't competed since, but after eight victories in 13 fights, her UFC record was more impressive. She lost to Amanda Ribas in her final match with the mixed martial arts organization in 2020.

VanZant is planning to return to BKFC with a fight in Denver in October. She also told SunSport that she is set to star in her first movie role. She has served as a model for Columbia Sportswear and Nike earlier.

VanZant acknowledged having a breast augmentation in May 2018. "I'm a girl and always wanted my own boobs. They never came so I bought them," she said at that time.