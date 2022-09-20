India Vs Australia T20 Series Live Stream: When and How to Watch the Matches Online in India, Australia, New Zealand, US and Canada

India and Australia will face each other in an upcoming T20I series during the Australia tour of India 2022. The two teams will play three matches against each other and like always the series promises a lot of fireworks given that both India and Australia are considered among the top T20 sides in the world and have had a great 2022 so far.

The series starts on September 20, Tuesday and the first match will be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The second India vs Australia T20 match will be played on September 23 in Nagpur while the 3rd T20I will take place on September 25 in Hyderabad. Here's how to watch the series online.

Tough Series

India will try to leave behind their poor performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup T20 and start afresh. This series will be important for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup that is scheduled later this year. Team India, thus, will be trying to look for their final lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 when they take on Australia in this T20 series.

India's underwhelming performance in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had some major repercussions, but the selection committee has chosen nearly the same team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The continuity of familiar faces shows that captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid, and selectors are still confident in the team's ability to perform well in upcoming matches. To determine their best eleven, the team management will still try to work out a few kinks and try a few more things.

That said, India will face a tough Australian team. The two teams haven't played against each other in a long time and there might be quite a few surprises in store.

India faced West Indies in their previous bilateral T20I series in July-August 2022. India won four and drew just one game in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. They so prevailed 4-1 in the series.

Australia last played a T20I series against Sri Lanka in June 2022. In the three-match series, Australia won the 1st T20I by 10 wickets and the 2nd T20I by 3 wickets. Australia lost the 3rd T20I by 4 wickets but managed to grab the series 2-1.

Australia and India last competed in a T20I series in December 2020. India, the visiting team, defeated Australia 2-1 in the series. The first T20I was won by India by 11 runs, and the second T20I by 6 wickets. The third T20I was won by Australia by 12 runs.

However, this time it is a completely new setting and a lot is in store for the fans. Here's how to live stream the series.

When and Where

The India vs Australia T20 series will witness three T20I games. All the games will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The first T20 match will be played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The 2nd India vs Australia T20 will be played on September 23 in Nagpur.

The 3rd India vs Australia T20 will be while the 3rd T20I will take place on September 25 in Hyderabad.

How to Livestream

In India, the India vs Australia T20I series will live telecast on Star Sports Network. The matches will be aired live on Star Sports Channels.

The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fans in Australia can watch the India Vs Australia T20 series on Fox Sports and Channel 7 will present the live telecast of the series.

In USA and Canada, Willow TV will present the live telecast of the matches.

In New Zealand, SKY Sports NZ will present the live streaming of the series.