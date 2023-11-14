FACT CHECK: Did Rihanna Announce That She is Expecting Her Third Child With Her Boyfriend A$AP Rocky?

A post on Twitter on Monday claimed that singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third baby. The post has since gone viral, reaching more than five million views. Several accounts shared the same claim, but none of them provided the source of this information. Social media users have since been trying to know the truth behind this.

Also, a video was circulated where the singer appears to announce her pregnancy. However, to put an end to the confusion, the claim is completely false and the video is a deep fake generated to spread misinformation and create sensation about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

Strange Claim

On November 13, a message on X stated, "Rihanna has confirmed that she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their 3rd baby." Various accounts circulated the same rumor, but none of them specified the source of this information. The post soon went viral.

Moreover, several videos were uploaded on YouTube, supposedly presenting evidence that singer-songwriter Rihanna had revealed her third pregnancy.

One video carried the title, "Baby No. 3! Find out everything Rihanna has said about having another child with ASAP Rocky."

On November 7, 2023, HITC, a British news and entertainment website, released an article titled "DEEPFAKE RIHANNA CONVINCES FANS SHE'S PREGNANT AGAIN WITH HER 3RD BABY." This indicates that the rumor might have originated from AI-generated videos that were shared on the internet.

The video includes various elements designed to make viewers believe that the singer and her rapper partner are expecting their third child.

The caption boldly declares, "Rihanna admitted that she is pregnant again," superimposed over a family picture of the singer.

This overlay text is accompanied by an actual clip of Rihanna, albeit with a manipulated voiceover that reinforces the unfounded claims regarding a third child.

The Truth

The photo attached to the viral posts was originally taken in May 2023 during Rihanna's second pregnancy. Therefore, it could not have been taken during her alleged third pregnancy, as some social media users claimed.

Moreover, the claim that Rihanna is expecting her third child lacked confirmation from credible sources as of the latest information, and the singer had not made any such announcement on her official social media channels. Therefore, based on this evidence, the claim has been deemed false.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. However, it wasn't official. Fans guessed it after she was seen rubbing her belly multiple times during the performance. The singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022.