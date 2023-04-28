Paige Spiranac Suffers Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction as Her Underwear Is Exposed by Brisk Breeze on Golf Course

Paige Spiranac is breaking the internet after experiencing what could be described as a Marilyn Monroe moment. The gorgeous gold influencer suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction while posing for a photo when a brisk breeze blew her golf skirt up exposing her white underwear.

Spiranac didn't notice it and posted the photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts but eagle-eyes fans didn't miss noticing her wardrobe malfunction. The photo since has gone viral, with her fans not missing a chance to get an eyeful of her stunning figure. The photo has seen been flooded with comments from her fans and has garnered more than 121,000 likes.

Playing With the Wind

Spiranac doesn't mind flaunting her incredible figure. The Colorado native does it every time she is on the golf course by donning her favorite low-cut tops and miniskirts. However, this time a gush of wind played spoilt sport.

Spiranac was on the course doing what she does best: leathering golf balls hundreds of yards while looking lovely.

The weather, on the other hand, may frequently be the most challenging opponent for golfers, as she well knows from her experience attempting to make it on the professional golf circuit. A sudden blast of wind also briefly exposed her pants during one of her photo shoots when it slipped beneath her skirt, resulting in an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Thankfully, Spiranac is a fun-loving free spirit who never fails to make people laugh. She not only didn't seem too embarrassed by the situation, but she also uploaded a photo of the very time it occurred.

It is unclear if she noticed her pants exposed by the brisk breeze but she definitely gave enough fodder to millions of her fans.

Fans have since been posting comments to her post. "I know I'm not the only one who zoomed in," wrote one fan.

Someone else wrote: "She breaks the internet everyday.".

However, Spiranac herself took it sportingly and didn't mind the awkward wardrobe malfunction. "Windy day on the course," she captioned the post.

Always Unfazed

Spiranac recently gave the LIV Golf Series a huge endorsement, expressing how much she has liked watching the competition. She also took the opportunity to criticize any and all tour critics.

"It was electric, but what's frustrating is all the takes I was seeing on social media," she said in a video posted to Twitter. However, she was quick to delete it.

"People were saying too much music, too much fun. When did too much fun become a bad thing?

"They were like, 'OK, now you're an adult, you have responsibilities, a job you probably hate, you have to get married, have kids, financial burdens and on top of that no more fun'. It's ridiculous.

"Fun is allowed and it should be encouraged, especially at sporting events. That's why we go, to be entertained.

"And let's be real, it's golf, it's not that serious. They are not saving lives or molding minds. They are chasing a ball around and hitting it with sticks, trying to get it into a hole."

Spiranac recorded the video in a shirt that read, "Not only am I funny (I have nice t--ies too)."