Armie Hammer found himself surrounded by controversy last week after alleged text messages he sent to multiple women describing his wild sexual fantasies, including rape and cannibalism, were leaked on social media.

In the wake of the scandal, another one of his former girlfriends has come forward to share her traumatic experience with the actor. Paige Lorenze, who Hammer dated for four months between August and December 2020, claimed she was subjected to brutal and painful treatment from the actor as part of his sexual fantasies.

Hammer Fixated on Biting off Lumps of Flesh from Her Body

In one disturbing incident from November 2020, Lorenze told the Daily Mail that Hammer carved his initial "A" on her private area using a knife to brand her as his "property." She added that the actor even licked the blood dripping out from the wound and later bragged about it to his friends.

The 22-year-old professional skier-turned Instagram model describer Hammer as an "out of control narcissistic sexual deviant," whose wild fantasies and BDSM-fueled desires could "seriously injure another woman." The blond beauty also noted that Hammer was fixated on biting her body, begging that she allow him to take lumps of flesh from her arm, before consuming them.

"He really thought that his fantasies were normal behavior in the BDSM, non-normative, sexual kink community. I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe," she said. "But any man who is fantasizing about crushing bones, eating them, having sex with female limp bodies is a danger to all women."

Lorenze also said she would be left with bruises from him using a paddle. "I was his own real life Christian Grey fantasy. There were teeth marks and bite marks all over me," she said. In an Instagram post Lorenze shared in October 2020, a topless Lorenze can be seen with towel wrapped around her head and visible bruises all over her back.

Hammer's DM Scandal

The alleged DMs sent by Hammer to women who chose to remain anonymous were leaked on Twitter earlier this week. In one post, Hammer talked about his need to "drink" a woman's blood and described himself as a "100 percent cannibal," as previously reported.

In another, Hammer talked about his BDSM, anal sex and rape fantasies. "Raping you on your floor with a knife against you," he allegedly wrote before adding that he felt like a "god" watching the victim "crying and screaming."

Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who dated the 34-year-old actor for three months before Lorenze, also spoke out against him saying he once fantasized about eating one of her body parts. "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," Vucekovich told Page Six.

His secret Instagram account was also uncovered by Daily Mail last Saturday, where he posted images of drug tests, a meme about bondage and a video of a woman in lingerie posing on all fours, as previously reported.

Hammer Responds to Allegations

In response to Lorenze's claims, Hammer's lawyer issued the following statement: "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

Hammer has previously referred to the DM controversy as "bullsh*t claims" and dropped out of an upcoming Lionsgate film with Jennifer Lopez in the wake of the scandal.

"I'm not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that," Hammer said in a statement to Deadline.