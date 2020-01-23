The "Lucid Dreams" rapper Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, died on December 8 "as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity," the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said in a press release on January 22. The autopsy was performed on the body of the singer and the medical examiner has determined the manner of the death to be an accident.

Died less than a week after his 21st birthday

Six days after his 21st birthday, the rapper's private plane landed at Chicago's Midway International airport. However, as per reports, he had suffered convulsions and went into cardiac arrest shortly after arriving.

A Homeland Security officer on the scene gave two doses of Narcan, which revived the rapper but left him unstable. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead at about 3:15 AM local time.

The rapper's girlfriend, asked by police at the scene if he had any medical issues or had ingested any drugs, she replied that he took Percocet, a painkiller, and had "a drug problem," law enforcement sources told the Chicago Tribune at the time of his death.

Percocet is a powerful painkiller and opioid that contains acetaminophen and oxycodone, which was found in Higgin's blood. The medical examiner's office did not release the full toxicology report, saying they are yet to be completed and the autopsy report could be made public as soon by January 24.

Federal agents and Chicago police officers were waiting at the airport

Later it emerged, that Chicago police were called to the airport to assist federal authorities "in regards to a private jet arriving at the airport which contained a large amount of narcotics," police said in a statement. The plane's occupants were found inside the airport with two loaded luggage carts, the statement said.

The Federal authorities had supposedly received a tip that a stash of guns and drugs were on the airplane and they had called Chicago police to assist them. The police statement later confirmed that ''a search of the luggage found 41 bags of what was suspected to be marijuana, six prescription bottles of suspected liquid codeine and three firearms." "None of the plane's occupants claimed ownership of the luggage," police said.