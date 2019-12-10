The Chicago police has found a huge cache of drugs and ammunition on the plane carrying SoundCloud rapper Juice WRLD, who died yesterday immediately after landing in Chicago.

During the incident, which took place as the police searched through the plane of the 21-year-old singer, the rapper whose real name was Jarad A Higgins, started convulsing.

Initial autopsy report inconclusive

Rapper's long-time girlfriend Ally Lotti Lotti and his team members who were travelling with Higgins told the federal agencies that he had swallowed several Percocet pills.

The federal agents immediately administered him with opium antidote, Narcan. Even though Higgins woke up after the antidote he was non-responsive. The authorities rushed him to Advocate Christ medical centre in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at about 3.15 am. Even as the police ruled out the possibility of any foul play behind Higgin's death, the autopsy report of the dead singer was inconclusive.

In a statement, Natalia Derevyanny, spokeswoman for the medical examiner said, "The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has determined that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death for 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins. Additional studies include cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology. The cause and manner of death are pending at this time."

Plane was loaded with drugs and ammunition

In the high-voltage drama, the Chicago police had received a tip from the FBI about a Gulfstream jet, en route Van Nuys, California, carrying huge cache of narcotics and weapons. The plane carrying Juice WRLD and his 10 passengers landed at the airport at around 2 am.

A massive search was launched soon after a sniffer dog sounded positive alert for drugs in the bags being transported on two luggage carts from the plane.

Anthony Guglielmi, a Chicago police spokesman said that during the search 41 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets were recovered.

In the absence of name tags or personal items attached to the baggage, none of the passengers were charged for drug possession. Meanwhile, Higgins' personal security guards Christopher Long (36) and Henry Dean (27), were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm at an airport and possessing the ammunition, respectively. They would be appearing in the court on December 30.

Fans mourned the death of a rising star

The world had mourned the death of the rapper who hit the limelight with his debut rap song "Lucid Dreams," hitting No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. This year, the singer's second album "Death Race for Love," was placed No. 1 on the Billboard album chart.

In a statement, Higgins' label Interscope Records, said: "Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else."

In a tweet, Ellie Goulding wrote: "I can't believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice." His fans paid their tributes by streaming Juice WRLD music. Spotify's United States Top 10 also comprised of the rapper's songs.