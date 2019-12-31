Jarad Anthony Higgins aka Juice Wrld's death on December 8 on account of an overdose left the hip-hop world reeling. The 'Lucid Dreams' hitmaker was considered a leading figure in the emo-rap movement, featuring with some of the biggest artists in the game like Ski Mask the Slump God, Future, Lil Bibby and Nicky Minaj died at the age of 21.

Although it is unclear what caused the seizure that ended his life, it is known he was using 'Percocet' pills on the flight that would be his last. His name will now go on to the list of rappers who passed away before their time like Lil Peep and Mac Miller due to drug overdoses. Juice Wrld, who was very honest through his music, spoke about his problem with addiction and his hopes of living a sober life.

Mensa speaks

Vic Mensa, when asked by TMZ reporters in LA about Rapper Lil Pump's decision to take out a song called 'Drug Addicts' from his newest release out of respect for Juice Wrld, replied that 'rap music' is partly to blame for what happened.

He feels that artists like himself and others of the hip-hop community must use their platforms more responsibly saying, "We need to recognize the sh*t that we talk about influences children, so when we talk about percocets, lean and xanax- we are polluting the minds of the youth". "We have a responsibility to give it to them in a real way" he added.

He clarified his statements by saying that the artists must always speak their truth as that is the essence of music, however, it has to be done in a responsible manner. "Not that you can't talk about your real-life and the things that are happening but I think we should start holding each other more accountable for the glorification of the drug culture, hundred-percent!" he finished talking about the harmful effects this type of thinking can have on the culture at large.