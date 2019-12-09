Rapper Juice Wrld died at age 21 on Sunday, media reports said. The Chicago-based hip-hop star, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, had flown from California to Chicago's Midway Airport where he suffered a seizure in the terminal soon after landing.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy had not been conducted. Chicago police said they're conducting a death investigation. Juice is survived by his mom and girlfriend.

"Shortly after arriving to Chicago, he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him," a Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells E! News. "There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information. Currently, we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."

In 2008, Juice signed a deal with Interscope Records and received a whopping $3 million signing bonus, according to Billboard. He was best-known for his viral 2018 hit Lucid Dreams.

Juice Wrld's death comes less than a week after the rapper's 21st birthday. Higgins, previously said he drew his stage name from the 1992 film "Juice," which featured rapper Tupac Shakur. Over the last few years, Juice collaborated with artists such as Young Thug, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Yachty, RMand Suga from BTS and Ellie Goulding.

Lil Yachty remembered Juice Wrld posting a photo of himself with the rapper on Instagram: "Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip."