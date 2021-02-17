Larry Kudlow, the former Trump economic advisor, was caught using derogatory language for Vice President Kamala Harris after she spoke about the Trump administration's vaccine distribution plan. Kudlow later apologized for his comment made during his television appearance.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden, who had received flak for setting a low target for the COVID-19 vaccine shots pledged to administer 100 million COVID vaccine shots in 100 days. "Before I took office, I set a big goal of administering 100 million shots in the first 100 days. With the progress we're making I believe we'll not only reach that, we'll break it," the President wrote on the microblogging site.

Harris Claims They Have to Start From Scratch

The incident took place after Kudlow appeared on Fox News' 'America Reports' along with hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts to promote his new weekday show on Fox Business. Towards the end of the show, Smith aired footage from an Axios interview with Harris.

The Vice President was seen commenting on the distribution strategy adopted by the previous administration. Claiming that they have 'start from scratch' with their federal vaccine strategy, Harris was heard saying: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and the local leaders to try and figure it out. In many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that has been raging for almost an entire year."

It was at this time that Kudlow who wasn't visible on the screen starting shouting 'bullshit! Bullshit! bullshit!' in the background on his mic. Even though the producers of did try to cut out Kudlow's mic, he could be seen shouting profanities at the Vice President. Smith was heard saying, "That is Larry Kudlow weighing in...Wow."

Kudlow Promises to be Civil on His New Show

The Daily Mail reported that later appearing in the debut of his Fox Business show, Kudlow apologized for his remarks made earlier. "Earlier on Fox News Channel, I made some comments about that clip, you might have read about it, if not you could Google it."

"I may have said a bad word," he continued adding, "I'm not usually a guy who swears but what the Vice President said burned me up and it's simply not true, okay? It is somewhere between cognitive dissonance and an outright falsehood lie."

While admitting that even though "not everything went perfectly' with the Trump administration's vaccine roll-out," Kudlow called the Operation Warp Speed a 'triumph'. He also promised to be civil in future, "I did use cuss words and I apologize and I won't do that again,' Kudlow added.