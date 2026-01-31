Over 1,300 BTO Flats with Shorter Waiting Times to go on Sale in Feb; Singapore Tampines Project Ready in Under 2 Years

Around 1,300 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years will be offered in the upcoming February sales exercise, the Housing Board (HDB) said on Saturday, January 31. The flats will be spread across three projects in Tampines and Sembawang.

Among them is Tampines Bliss, a 284-unit project located along Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 22, which will have the shortest waiting time of one year and 11 months. HDB said this is one of the fastest completion timelines since shorter waiting time projects were introduced in 2018.

In addition to the BTO launches, more than 4,300 balance flats will also be made available, exceeding HDB's earlier commitment in October to offer at least 3,000 such units. Balance flats are unsold units from previous BTO exercises and may be at varying stages of completion. About one in five of these flats has already been completed, while the rest are under construction.

Tampines Bliss will comprise three 10-storey residential blocks offering three- and four-room flats. HDB said the development will include facilities such as playgrounds, fitness areas, a therapeutic garden, an eatery and a pre-school. A green corridor within the project will provide residents with access to Tampines Park Connector, Bedok Reservoir Park and Pasir Ris Town Park.

The second project in Tampines, Tampines Nova, will have a waiting time of two years and eight months. Located in Tampines Central and bounded by Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Central 8 and Tampines Concourse, the project is about a five-minute walk from Tampines MRT station and Our Tampines Hub.

It will comprise 255 units of two-room flexi and four-room flats across two residential blocks. The development will be linked to nearby green spaces and cycling paths, including Sun Plaza Park, Tampines Boulevard Park and Tampines Central Park.

In Sembawang, the Sembawang Deck project will offer 777 units of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, with a waiting time of two years and nine months. Located in the new Sembawang North housing area along Admiralty Street and Admiralty Lane, the project will feature amenities such as a pre-school, eatery, minimart and shops.

Residents will also have access to nearby facilities including Sembawang Mart, Sun Plaza and Bukit Canberra, an integrated sports and community hub next to Sembawang MRT station. Bukit Canberra houses an indoor sports hall, swimming pool, polyclinic and hawker centre. HDB said more amenities are planned for the Sembawang North area, including a new neighbourhood centre and a one-hectare park with playgrounds and fitness stations.

The 1,316 shorter waiting time flats form part of HDB's commitment to launch about 4,000 such flats annually in 2026 and 2027, as part of efforts to reduce waiting times for home buyers.

Beyond these projects, HDB said Kim Keat Crest in Toa Payoh will also be launched, with a waiting time of three years and one month. Located along Kim Keat Avenue and Toa Payoh East, the project will offer 1,151 units of two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats, along with a rental block.

HDB added that residents in the area will benefit from the upcoming Toa Payoh Integrated Development near Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, which will include amenities such as a polyclinic, library, park and sports facilities when completed.

In total, 4,692 BTO flats will be available across six projects in Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines and Toa Payoh in the February sales exercise.