Our Blooming Youth Episode 12: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Our Blooming Youth episode 12 will air on tvN Tuesday, March 14, at 8.50 pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the mystery and crime-solving journey of Crown Prince Lee Hwan and Min Jae Yi. People in Korea can watch the episode on tvN or stream it on TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Philippines, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Director Lee Jong Jae has spilled about the love and friendship between the characters in Our Blooming Youth. According to him, the historical romance drama will continue to focus on the mystery and crime-solving journey of the onscreen couple and their friends.

"Between Lee Hwan being cursed by a ghost and Min Jae Yi facing the death of her family, they share a fateful meeting and embark on a mystery-solving journey. I hope that you'll enjoy watching their entertaining journey, as well as the friendship and love of the young men and women who grow within that journey. I hope you'll also look forward to the great acting of the older cast members," the director shared.

Our Blooming Youth Episode 12 Spoilers

Meanwhile, the production team has released a teaser video with clips of all the suspects in the mysterious case of a ghost letter. Crown prince's bodyguard Tae Gang, Right State Councillor Cho Won Bo, Special Court Lady Kwon Deok Sim, the Queen, Man Dok, Bok Soon, and a court official are on the list.

Meanwhile, a follower of this mini-series speculated that Tae Gang was the person who sent a ghost letter to the Crown Prince. According to the K-drama fan, the mini-series is roughly based on the hit novel Jamjungrok. The part could be part of the bandit and the byeokcheon case.

"Can't guarantee yet. If we're to based on the book, it's because of Jaeyi. She was able to solve the case of her family the reason why she became an orphanâ€“which she is unaware of," the K-drama fan added.

How to Watch Our Blooming Youth Episode 12?

Watch Our Blooming Youth episode 12 on tvN to know the mysteries of the ghost letter. International K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.