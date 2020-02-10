Twenty-four years after he was first nominated for the Oscars, Brad Pitt finally got one to take home. Sporting long locks, Pitt was elated as he won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The other nominees who competed for the award included: Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci, (The Irishman), Tom Hanks, (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), and Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes).

Pitt jabs fun at Trump's impeachment trial

"This is incredible, really incredible," Pitt said as he took on the stage. Poking fun at absence of witnesses during US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Pitt said: "They told me I only had 45 seconds this year, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end the adults do the right thing."

He went on to extend his gratitude to Tarantino terming him to be "original" and "one of a kind". "The film industry would be a much drier place without you," he said. Of late Brad Pitt's speeches at the recent award ceremonies had become widely popular for one or the other reason. At the Golden Globe awards, in his acceptance speech while receiving the award for similar nomination, Pitt had poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio, his co-star in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by saying, "I would've shared the raft with you."

Pitt dedicates the award to his six kids with ex-Angelina Jolie

Mentioning his co-star DiCaprio, he added: "Leo, I'll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view is fantastic."

Towards the end, Pitt called out to his six children with former wife Angelina Jolie. "This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you," he said.

Later, while talking about his political jibe in the acceptance speech, Pitt said: "I was really disappointed with this week. I think when gamesmanship trumps doing the right thing... I don't think we should let that slide. I'm very serious about that."

Pitt had previously won the Academy Awards in 2014 as a producer for 12 Years a Slave.