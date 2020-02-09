As per the experts, Android is the most vulnerable to malware attacks compared to the iPhone. Every week users receive alert reports related to new malware findings in the smartphones. Even though security researchers advise the users to think twice before downloading any app from Play Store or any other market place, knowingly or unknowingly most of them end up installing malware-laced apps.

Recently, Trend Micro revealed that based on their analysis, the researchers have found 3,000 malware variants or malicious payloads which can be possibly downloaded in an affected device with a malware campaign pretending to be system applications and won't show app icons on the device launcher or application list.

The malware attack on Android

As per the researchers, the threat actors behind the malware attack can use the affected smartphone to post fake positive reviews in favour of the malicious apps and perform multiple ad fraud techniques by clicking on the ads which pop up on the screen.

Here is the list of those apps which you should identify and then delete as soon as possible.

Shoot Clean-Junk Cleaner,Phone Booster,CPU Cooler

Super Clean Lite- Booster, Clean&CPU Cooler

Super Clean-Phone Booster,Junk Cleaner&CPU Cooler

Quick Games-H5 Game Center

Rocket Cleaner

Rocket Cleaner Lite

Speed Clean-Phone Booster,Junk Cleaner&App Manager

LinkWorldVPN

H5 gamebox

Cleaner apps

It should be noted that like iPhones, Android also doesn't need any cleaner app. But if you think that your device's performance is terrible then instead of downloading such apps, you can consider backing up your multimedia item to the cloud, factory reset your device and set it up from scratch again.

However, in case of downloading apps from the play store, only looking at its reviews and ratings is not the perfect way to verify the legitimacy of the app as recently there are several apps turned out to be malicious which has really good feedback.

It would be ideal to turn off your device's ability to install apps from unknown sources. You can also read the reviews and check whether any of them sound suspicious. You can also look for whether the app been around for years and received regular updates, or is this an app's very first version, to ensure the security.