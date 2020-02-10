Whether the 2020 Oscar nominees win or lose at the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards tonight, they certainly won't return empty-handed from the greatest awards night. The specially curated 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag worth $100,000 is bound to help lift the spirits of those who return sans the 13 ½ inches tall golden statue.

The goodie bag has been brought together by Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based marketing company. Recently, Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin gave a detailed account of all the stuff that the bag contained for 75 nominees attending the awards night.

12-day trip on world's first ultra-luxury expedition yacht and stay at lifestyle hotel

Rubin said that few lucky ones would be able to spend 12-days on the world's first ultra-luxury expedition yacht, the Scenic Eclipse, as it undertakes a journey to Antarctica with only 228 passengers on board. The luxury boat comes loaded with helicopters, 114 cabins, and a $10,000-per-night, two-bedroom Owner's Penthouse Suite.

The owners of the goodie bags would also get a five-day complimentary stay at Waikiki Beachcomber, a new wellness hotel in Waikiki, Hawaii. The wellness hotel located just yards from the Waikiki beach is known for its poolside yoga, and rotating art exhibits. Apart from enjoying the hospitality of the wellness hotel, the stars would be undergoing a spa and enjoying the farm-to-table brewpub on the property.

Along with the luxury holiday, the goodie bag also contains a stay at The Faro Cumplida, the active lighthouse located on the Canary Island of La Palma. The lighthouse has three private suites in which it can accommodate up to eight guests.

Cosmetics worth thousands of dollars

The bag gives its owner $25,000 worth of services from Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich, the New York-based cosmetologist, who is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. Dr Konstantin, one of the most sought after plastic surgeons, is known for treatment of the aging face, eyelids, and neck, both surgically and non-surgically.

The stars would also get Hotsy Totsy Haus' Royal Crown Chakra Bath Bomb 24-karat Gold Full Moon Charged Amethyst with Organic Hyaluronic Acid. The website swears by the properties of the bath bomb as it mentions: 'As you lower the bath bomb into a warm, drawn bath, feel your anxiety, fears, and spiritual obstacles dissipate in a wake of lavender oil-infused, moon-charged water'. The bath bomb is made from exotic ingredients including Brazilian purple clay, buckhorn and oat kernel extract coconut milk, aloe, and organic hyaluronic acid.

Limited edition kimono robe

The nominees would be able to wear, the limited edition Soma's Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe, a 100 per cent silk robe, which is sold for $218 in the UK market. originally designed in 2004, the robe made a comeback 15 years later for Heritage, limited edition collection of the brand.

The bag also contains a Somainnofit smart-fit bra, which gives specific measurements to a smartphone via Bluetooth. It also includes bust support tape by Yen the Label. The product which can be reused is made from organic eco-friendly cotton, promises to give the required stretch and support to the user.

Here is a comprehensive list of the goodies that are part of the 'Everyone Wins' nominee gift bag: