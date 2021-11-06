Oregon Anti-Maskers Arrested After Assaulting Cookie Store Owner for Enforcing Mask Mandate in Viral Video

A pair of anti-maskers were arrested after they filmed themselves assaulting the owner of a cookie store in Eugene, Oregon, after she asked them to leave for not wearing a face mask on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

The incident took place at about 11 a.m. at Crumb Together when the man and woman, identified as Ricki Collin, 34, and Amy Hall, 45, respectively, walked into the business and refused to wear a mask. They were both arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail after the altercation, according to police.

'Don't You Offer Your Services to the Public?"

In video footage of the incident that has gone viral on social media, the pair is seen walking into the store and the owner asks them to leave because they do not have masks on.

"Don't you offer your services to the public?" Collin asks the woman, who explains to him that she is enforcing the state's mask mandate. The two then argue about the legality of denying service to the public as the store's owner iterates that she is running a private business and has the right to refuse service to anyone without a face mask.

The owner repeatedly asks the pair to leave the store and tries to direct them to the door. At one point, Hall shoves the store owner, who then grabs a baseball bat from behind the counter but the duo refuses to budge. A physical struggle then ensues between the store owner and Hall as Collins continues to film.

Hall, Collin Arrested After They Flagged Down Officers to Report Store Owner

Collin and Hall, who are both of the Portland area, then flagged down officers who were nearby in the wake of the assault and provided the video of the incident for officers to review. The officers watched the footage and took them both into custody for third-degree assault. Collin was also charged with third-degree robbery for reportedly walking away with the bat. The store's owner suffered cuts and bruises in the altercation and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Over the last few months, the store has been targeted by prank callers, phone bombers, stalkers and been subjected to other forms of harassment after they announced their mask policy. In the wake of the viral incident, the store has received an outpouring of support from netizens who flooded the bakery with orders, prompting the business to shut down their online store temporarily to keep up with the orders.