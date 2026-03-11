Oracle forecasts AI-driven revenue growth through 2027, shares rise.

Remaining performance obligations surge 325% year-on-year to $553 billion.

Oracle raises fiscal 2027 revenue forecast to $90 billion.

Company expands AI data centers competing with Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure.

Oracle Corp stock market has soared due to the forecasts by the company that the high demand of artificial intelligence infrastructure would drive its revenue up to at least 2027 and this boosted the confidence of investors in its expansion of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence estimated to cost as much as billions of dollars in overall costs.

The enterprise software and cloud firm posted better-than-anticipated quarterly earnings and increased its long-term income projection indicating that contracts relating to massive AI computing are accelerating quicker than what analysts had foreseen. Reuters reported that the stocks of Oracle have increased approximately 8.3 percent in after-hours trading after the news meaning that investors are now optimistic again since they feared that a big outlay on AI infrastructure would burnt the bottom line.

According to data compiled by LSEG, Oracle showed a total revenue of 17.19 billion in its third quarter of 2012, which is higher than the average market expectation of 16.91 billion. This was given the increasing cloud infrastructure demand by businesses developing generative AI systems which has been growing by leaps and bounds and with the company taking an increasing part of enterprise computing workloads.

This company also increased its 2027 revenue outlook by over 90 billion dollars as compared to the projections of Wall Street of around 86.6 billion dollars. According to the revised outlook of Oracle, there will be a long-term growth with the extension of the data center capacity and long-term agreements with major technology clients that apply AI models.

Artificial Intelligence Contracts Keep Pipeline Full of Revenue

Individual important indicators of future growth of Oracle, such as remains performance obligations (RPO) soared up in the quarter. According to the data provided by Reuters, the year-over-year improvement in the RPO was 325 percent to $553 billion, which was higher than analyst estimates of an estimated 540.37 billion collated by Visible Alpha.

This figure also rose by the $523 billion of the previous quarter showing the extent of long term contracts that have been obtained by Oracle to provide computing power and cloud services to AI applications. Much of its revenue expansion of contracted revenues is related to huge data center deals with firms constructing generative AI frameworks and sophisticated machine-learning infrastructures.

Analysts in the industry claim that the size of Oracle contract backlog provides indications that the corporation is continuing to spend money on AI infrastructure even when the economy remains uncertain in other technology areas. "The result of a beat and stress test to the AI trade was that Oracle is a quarter" - analyst Jacob Bourne of eMarketer said.

Oracle, the most debt-exposed leading AI infrastructure player, is the canary in the coal mine and in this report, it is opined there is good health in AI spending beyond the hype. In recent years, Oracle has vastly relied on borrowed funds to fund the construction of data centers and to buy computing hardware to meet the workloads associated with AI.

The company, though, claimed that the recent exponential increase in contracting revenue did not necessitate raising more capital, indicating that the current funding schemes are adequate to help fund intended infrastructure development. The company has focused its approach to constructing massive cloud data centers with capacity to host state of the art AI models to its customers who are technology partners and enterprise clients as well.

These machines need large amounts of processing power such as special chips that are sold by companies like Nvidia. Competition in the cloud infrastructure is driven by growth of cloud infrastructure. The aggressive expansion of Oracle and AI-based infrastructure puts the company on the same level with such major cloud providers as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, who are the dominant cloud computing platforms in the global market.

According to the executives, the margins of cloud infrastructure used by the company are set to be reinforced as the use of AI computing capacity intensifies. Oracle executives repeat in a call with investors that renting out high-performance chip used in AI workloads can yield margins of between 30 and 40 percent. Other sources of revenue associated with cloud services would also increase profitability.

One of the chief executives of the Oracle, Clay Magouyrk, revealed that part of customer expenditure in its cloud platform will also incorporate the use of other services like the database tools management. All these components combined, the total margin profile of the (Oracle Cloud Infrastructure) is strengthening and increases at a high rate, Magouyrk repeated in the investor call. Oracle database software is also one of the most lucrative areas of the company, whose gross margins are approximated to be between 60 and 80 percent.

Incorporating these products in AI-oriented cloud services enables the company to gain greater value workloads as businesses relocate greater computing tasks to the cloud. The move is indicative of a larger change taking place in the technology sector with firms competing to establish a more capable infrastructure to facilitate systems of increasingly complex artificial intelligence that utilize immense computing resources and storage size.

The AI Demand Strengthens Outlook

Recent orientation of the company indicates that there would be more movement in cloud computing and AI services in the next quarters. Oracle estimated that it would make between 1.96 to 2.00 dimes of adjusted earnings during its fourth fiscal quarter, a little higher than what analysts had estimated at 1.94 dimes per share.

The increase in revenue to be encountered in the next quarter is projected at 19-21 percent, which is generally in line with the forecasts of the various analysts in the compilation by LSEG which projected revenue growth to be about 20.2 percent to around 19.12 billion. One of the quickest expanding segments of the Oracle business is cloud revenue that is anticipated to grow by 46 percent to 50 percent.

The executives also reviewed the issues within the technology industry that AI-driven coding applications would decrease the need to use enterprise software because the applications allow companies to create applications on a whim. Management at Oracle indicated that it was incorporating these tools in its own development to fasten innovation of its products. According to the Cofounder and executive chairman, Larry Ellison, "AI coding new technologies are allowing smaller engineering teams to create more complex software solutions more quickly".

Ellison said, "with gratitude, that it is possible today to construct a complete set of software using these coding tools - agent-based software to power-up an entire ecosystem such as healthcare, or financial services". "That is why we believe that the SaaS-apocalypse is applicable to others (companies) but not to Oracle". Oracle has also been engaging AI-assisted development techniques within its own organization to broaden its software-as-a-service solutions to large corporates in areas such as in healthcare, financial service and supply chain management.

Researchers have taken a closer look at the sustainability of AI infrastructure investing of the long run across the technology industry, especially with business organizations shelling out billions of dollars to construct new data centers and acquire specialized computers equipment. The better than anticipated profits and an increasing number of contracts on the backlog of Oracle indicate the high level of demand on AI computing power within the ranks of technology companies and among corporate clients.