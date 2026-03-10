Generative AI Adoption Surges in Vietnam as Businesses Turn to Technology for Growth

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is increasingly shaping Vietnam's digital economy, with businesses across the country adopting the technology to improve efficiency, innovation and competitiveness.

Recent reports show that the adoption of AI among Vietnamese businesses rose by 39% year-on-year in 2025, reflecting the growing importance of the technology in corporate operations. Companies are increasingly turning to AI tools to streamline processes, enhance productivity and create new opportunities for growth.

Speaking at a press briefing on March 4 about the current landscape of Generative AI adoption in Vietnam, Eric Yeo, general director of AWS Vietnam, said that the technology is gaining traction across industries and organisations of all sizes.

He noted that many companies using AI are already seeing tangible benefits. About 61% of Vietnamese businesses that have implemented AI expect their revenue to grow due to improvements in operations, while 58% anticipate substantial cost savings.

"This shows that GenAI is becoming a key driver in business operations and an important support tool for Vietnamese enterprises," Yeo said, as quoted by VnEconomy.

According to him, the sectors such as finance and insurance are among the early adopters and fastest-growing users of the technology. At the same time, manufacturing companies, startups, content creators, designers and game developers are also increasingly integrating AI into their work.

AWS Vietnam also pointed to global research highlighting the rapid growth of AI adoption. Data from McKinsey shows that 78% of organisations worldwide are now using Generative AI in at least one business function, a significant expansion achieved within just 12 months.

Further findings by research firm IDC indicate that 50% of organisations moved their GenAI projects from the proof-of-concept stage into real production in 2024.

Meanwhile, a Deloitte study found that 40% of organisations have already achieved the productivity and efficiency improvements they initially expected from their GenAI initiatives.

These developments highlight how quickly the technology is advancing and the increasing value that Generative AI and agentic AI systems are bringing to businesses worldwide, including those in Vietnam.