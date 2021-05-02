Did OnlyFans Bella Thorne Throw a Bachelor's Party? Instagram Pics Reveal Excitement Over Marriage

Bella Thorne, the record-breaker on OnlyFans, is getting married soon. The OnlyFans model, who created a buzz for her earnings after her debut on the X-rated site, is making heads turn with what seems to be her Bachelor's party photos ahead of her wedding.

The former Disney star posted a series of pictures from her Bachelor's party, which has grabbed much attention from her folks on Instagram. In the sultry Instagram pictures, Bella is spotted rocking a sexy off-shoulder red gown which she paired with an exquisite pearl neckpiece that spelled 'BEN' in caps and red earrings.

The star's sizzling photos can be accessed on her official Instagram handle. Thorne, who has above 24 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, is known for her daring social media stunts. After she joined the adult content platform 'OnlyFans' last year, Bella has grabbed the spotlight. She has managed to attract more followers and at the same time earning millions by sharing her sexy photos and videos on the adult site OnlyFans, which is a b source of income for many celebrities such as Cardi B, Amber Rose, Tyga, and Tyler Posey.

Sharing the beautiful pictures on her official Instagram handle, Bella captioned, "Can't believe I'm gonna marry the love of my life @b3nm CONGRATS to my mom and ross and their engagement double weddings!!" In one of the pictures, Bella is spotted standing beside a huge cake while her friends stood by her side to pose for the snap.

In another, the OnlyFans star's would-be-husband Ben is seen cutely planting a kiss on her nose while she flaunts her cleavage and the Bride to Be sign in other sizzling photos from her Bachelor's party. Fans of Bella have liked the photos more than a million times.

Bella Thorne X-Rated Photos Leak

The former Disney actor became the first OnlyFans content creator to earn $1 million in just 24 hours after she joined the X-rated site. She announced her debut on the adult site by posting a sexy video on her official Instagram account where she flaunted her flawless figure in a sultry black bikini. The video garnered much attention from social media fans.

Recently, Bella Thorne's X-rated photos were leaked online. The Onlyfans debutante's explicit photos became accessible to hackers after OnlyFans experienced a breach last month.