The stage is set for the first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year in the form of WWE Day 1. It is held on January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown brands will take part in WWE Day 1. In the PPV, eight matches have been lined up, so far.

Among the scheduled matches, Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns is the major attraction of the event. They will lock horns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are locking horns in a fatal four-way match which is one of the interesting clashes in the card.

No. Matches* Stipulations 1P Cesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and Sheamus Tag team match

2 Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley Fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship

3 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship

4 The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Woods) Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

5 Edge vs. The Miz Singles match

6 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

7 Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss Singles match

8 RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship



The fans in the US can watch the event live online on NBC's Peacock.

WWE Live for Other Countries

The WWE Day 1 will begin with the kickoff at 7E/4P and the main event will commence an hour later. The fans across the globe can catch the action on WWE Network like before. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the satellite channels which have tie-ups with the WWE. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For instance, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check the action with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens in Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

In the UK, WWE is aired on BT Sport Box Office and streamed on its app. Check out

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport

Australia: Foxtel