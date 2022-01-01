International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Sports
WWE

WWE Day 1 Live Streaming: Watch The PPV in Your Country

Close
Not just lungs, Covid badly affects this internal organ: study suggests

The stage is set for the first pay-per-view (PPV) event of the year in the form of WWE Day 1. It is held on January 1 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Day 1 Live Streaming: Where to Watch The Event Online
Watch WWE Day 1 online. WWE Twitter Account

The wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown brands will take part in WWE Day 1. In the PPV, eight matches have been lined up, so far.

Among the scheduled matches, Brock Lesnar taking on Roman Reigns is the major attraction of the event. They will lock horns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are locking horns in a fatal four-way match which is one of the interesting clashes in the card.

No.Matches*Stipulations
1PCesaro and Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland and SheamusTag team match
2Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby LashleyFatal four-way match for the WWE Championship
3Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock LesnarSingles match for the WWE Universal Championship
4The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Woods)Tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
5Edge vs. The MizSingles match
6Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv MorganSingles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship
7Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap MossSingles match
8RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

The fans in the US can watch the event live online on NBC's Peacock.

WWE Live for Other Countries

The WWE Day 1 will begin with the kickoff at 7E/4P and the main event will commence an hour later. The fans across the globe can catch the action on WWE Network like before. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the satellite channels which have tie-ups with the WWE. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For instance, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check the action with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens in Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

In the UK, WWE is aired on BT Sport Box Office and streamed on its app. Check out

Austria: ProSieben Max
Japan: J Sports
Canada: Sports Net
South Africa: Supersport
Ireland: BT Sport
Australia: Foxtel

READ MORE