OnlyFans: Tara Jayne Flashes HUGE Cleavage in See-Through Dress After Spending Over $200,000 in Plastic Surgeries

OnlyFans star Tara Jayne is making heads turn with an eye-popping update. The self-proclaimed 'plastic surgery queen' made a rare public appearance in Port Melbourne recently with her mother where she was spotted flaunting her curves in a revealing outfit. Jayne, 33, who has reportedly spent over $200,000 on plastic surgeries to enhance her body features, flashed her figure in a barely-there crochet outfit with cut-outs that highlighted her curves in both sides.

Jayne's bo*bs almost popped out of her see-through black-colored crochet dress, which paired with white sneakers and a yellow sling bag. Reportedly, Jayne had undergone several cosmetic surgeries in the past including breast augmentations multiple times, nose jobs and endless sessions for Botox and filler. The OnlyFans star also wore false lashes with heavy makeup for the outing.

Jayne grabbed much attention after she featured on E!'s reality show Botched. The brunette styles her long hair in beach waves which cascaded down her shoulders. On the other hand, Jayne's mother was seen sporting a pink blouse, blue jeans, a pair of sandals and cat-eye sunglasses looking very demure.

Meanwhile, reports reveal that Jayne has been banned from getting any more plastic surgery in Australia because of her extreme looks. She weighs only 45kg (99lbs or 7st).

Many celebrities and models have undergone plastic surgeries to enhance their looks for work and some of them are known to be earning millions on the X-rated site OnlyFans. From Khloe Kardashian, Vanessa Williams, Tyra Banks to Britney Spears, all these celebrities have admitted to having undergone some changes in their bodies with the help of cosmetic procedures.

Singer Cardi B has also opened up about undergoing various plastic surgeries in the past. In addition to having done breast augmentation, Cardi B admitted that she's got illegal injections in her butt to make it look better.

"In order to get lipo, where they put the fat transfer in your ass and it gets bigger, you need to have fat. I did not have no type of fat," the rapper said and added, "But I was desperate to have a bigger ass," according to reports in Harpers Bazaar.