OnlyFans Star Turned MMA Fighter Sammy-Jo Luxton Diagnosed with Cancer Forcing Her to Cancel Her PFL Debut Next Month

OnlyFans model and MMA star Sammy-Jo Luxton has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. The MMA star-turned-boxer made the announcement on her social media page on Monday, revealing that the sudden diagnosis has forced her to cancel her PFL debut set for next month.

"You may have seen I'm not on the Paris PFL card, unfortunately I haven't been well and got diagnosed with melanoma," she said in a statement posted on her Twitter, formerly known as Twitter. Well-wishes started pouring in from her followers immediately after the shock announcement from Luxton.

Shock Announcement

The statement continued: "The lesions are on my feet, so unfortunately after the surgery I won't be able to kick or grapple until healed. I am truly gutted as my whole year has been preparing for this moment; for something out of my control to take it from me.

"Just viewing this part of my life as another opponent to beat and hopefully I can get the clear to fight in December on the Dublin card!

"I am gonna be spending some time with family and close friends for now, but I'll keep everyone updated. Sammy-Jo xxx."

Captioning the post, which featured a selfie of her beside the sea, she added: "Addressing the elephant in the room. Just something else to add to the crazy autobiography I'll write when I become world champion."

Well wishes flooded in from her followers, with one replying: "In my thoughts get well soon."

"You've got this, just a set back to make for a bigger comeback for you," wrote a second fan.

A third user wrote: "F***, that sucks. I'm sorry Sammy. Hope you're able to recover quickly!" And a fourth echoed: "So sorry to hear this!! Sending love."

Luxton boasts a rich history in Muay Thai, having competed in more than 70 matches, and recently expanded her skills to boxing earlier this year.

She made her debut on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather's exhibition alongside Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers in February. In that match, she secured a victory against her opponent Hayley Barraclough, winning by a unanimous decision.

Earlier in the same month, she had inked a deal with the Professional Fighters League and was scheduled to have her debut match on their Paris card the following month. In addition to her fighting career, she maintains an OnlyFans account where she offers exclusive content for a subscription fee of $20 per month.