OnlyFans Star Daniella Hemsley Flashes Her Boobs to Celebrate Boxing Win Against Aleksandra Danielka Leaving Fans Shocked [WATCH]

OnlyFans star Daniella Hemsley left her boxing fans stunned after her victory over Aleksandra Danielka, by flashing her boobs. The 22-year-old defeated rival Danielka In the loser's bracket of the Kingpyn High Stakes tournament on Saturday night in Dublin.

The social media celebrity decided to celebrate in X-rated style by raising her bra to reveal her breasts for those inside the 3Arena and the supporters watching at home after being declared the victor by unanimous vote. However, Hemsley offered an apology for her actions in her post-fight interview. The OnlyFans star expressed regret for her behavior, explaining that her emotions had simply overwhelmed her in the heat of the moment.

Showing Her Assets

It appears that Hemsley had a pre-planned celebration in mind after defeating Danielka in the KingPyn Boxing event in Dublin. The plan involved tassels being attached to her nipples, but things didn't go as intended.

Instead, Hemsley ripped off her bra, fully flashing the live audience. Her celebration took an unexpected turn and garnered significant attention and reactions from those in attendance at the 3Arena.

"I got approval from the promoter," Hemsley claimed in an interview after the fight.

DAZN broadcasted the event over the weekend where Hemsley's controversial celebration took place. As of now, there have been no reports of fines being imposed on Hemsley or any immediate response from DAZN regarding the incident.

The situation is likely still under review or investigation by the relevant parties involved. Hamsley, however, apologized for her actions later in the post-match interview.

"I also apologies to anyone who may have felt offended by my excitement, I did actually have tassels on but the sweat stuck them to my bra lol," Hemsley wrote in her celebratory Instagram post.

Online Scrutiny

Not everyone was impressed by Daniella Hemsley's unconventional celebration after her victory. Her X-rated act of flashing the live audience during the boxing event received mixed reactions, with some people expressing disapproval or discomfort over the incident.

"It's going be an interesting night as a parent having to explain to their kids what just happened," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"What the hell was that at the end? Got her t*** out and dancing around... Meanwhile they have to apologize for swearing," said another.

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields also wasn't impressed with Hemsley and wrote on Twitter: "Wow..... this is a step backwards for women's boxing. Stop this s**t."

However, there were many who stood in Hemsley's support. "My grandfather had Muhammed Ali. My father had Mike Tyson... I have Daniella Hemsley."

Australian boxing champion Ebanie Bridges held a different perspective on the matter, expressing that she didn't believe the celebration was detrimental to women's boxing. "She had great boobs tbf hahaha & anyone who is going on about how it's bad for women's boxing - firstly it's influencer boxing & secondly, it's really not going to effect it, let's be real," Bridges wrote on Twitter.

"All it's gonna do is get that influencer more exposure, more followers & more money."

Hemsley, 22, is not just a participant in the KingPyn influencers boxing tournament with a record of 1-1, but she is also an internet personality, having an OnlyFans account.

Her online presence extends to TikTok, where she has amassed a substantial following of 255 thousand followers, and her Instagram account showcases an audience of 122 thousand followers.

"Not your average Barbie Doll," Hemsley said in her multi-fight deal with KingPyn Boxing prior to her victory. "I'm built different. You have no idea who is coming for you."

On April 22, Hemsley competed in her first exhibition match as part of the opening round of the women's KingPyn tournament. It was during this match that she showcased her boxing skills and started her journey in the tournament.