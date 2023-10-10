OnlyFans Star Mia Khalifa Faces Backlash after Celebrating Israel Attack, Asks Hamas to Film 'Horizontal' on Phones for Better View

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has been trending on X but for the wrong reasons. The former adult entertainer has been facing backlash for emphatically showing support to Hamas following its surprise assault on Israel. The OnlyFans star went to the extent of encouraging members of the militant group to record their incursion on Israel "horizontal" using their phones.

Khalifa, previously known for her work in the adult entertainment industry, came under fire for her statements following the surprise attack on Israel. Khalifa, who has long called Israel an apartheid state, drew ire after a series of tweets since the attack, which has claimed the lives of over 800 Israelis.

Khalifa Draws Social Media Ire

Khalifa came under fire on Sunday after posting a series of pro-Hamas statements. "If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in Time," Khalifa wrote on X on Saturday.

In a separate post, Khalifa referred to a photo of Hamas militant fighters as a "Renaissance painting."

She faced further backlash after posting, "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal."

However, the OnlyFans star didn't stop there. Khalifa took issue with Kylie Jenner's now-deleted message supporting Israel on her Instagram account.

She criticized Jenner, stating, "If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so badly."

Since Saturday, Khalifa has shared multiple posts on her X account to her 5 million followers, expressing support for the ongoing conflict. One statement that she reposted from influencer Kelbin argued that the attacks represent "what oppressed fighting the oppressor looks like."

In Rough Waters

Khalifa also attracted media attention by revealing that she received death threats from ISIS as recently as 2018 due to a scene she filmed wearing a hijab, underscoring the threats and challenges she faced during her time in the adult entertainment industry.

On her Instagram stories this morning as well, Mia posted a clip in which she said, "The occupation isn't happening because of Hamas."

Khalifa, who faced a ban from her home country of Lebanon, experienced a rapid rise to fame in the adult entertainment industry in 2014, although it didn't necessarily translate into significant financial gains for her.

Following her post, Khalifa faced strong criticism from social media users, with many denouncing her views as "disgusting" in the comments.

One user highlighted the importance of impartiality and criticized religious bias, stating, , "If you can look at the situation in Israel, and still be blinded by your religious bias and bigotry, then you are on the wrong side of everything."

As of now, the toll from the conflict stands at over 1,100 who have lost their lives in Israel and Gaza. The violence erupted after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel and initiated an onslaught, launching over 3,000 rockets from Gaza.

This led to a counter-attack by the Israel Defense Forces, exacerbating the devastating toll on both sides.