Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, Who was Set Ablaze by Her Boyfriend, Succumbs to her Burn Injuries

In a horrifying twist of fate, Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has died in Kenya four days after her boyfriend set her ablaze, in a shocking case of gender-based violence. The incident underscores the growing concern over femicide in East Africa, where activists have been vocal about the urgent need to address violence against women.

Rebecca Cheptegei, 33, was set alight on Sunday by her boyfriend, identified by police as Dickson Ndiema Marangach. The attack took place at her home in Endebess, located in Kenya's Trans-Nzoia county. According to reports, Marangach poured petrol on Cheptegei and ignited it, causing severe burns to 80% of her body. Cheptegei was quickly transported to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, where she received intensive care. Despite the efforts of the medical staff, she succumbed to her injuries early Thursday morning due to multiple organ failure.

Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, expressed his sorrow over Cheptegei's death in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "We have learned of the sad passing of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure," Rukare wrote.

Cheptegei had recently participated in the marathon at the Paris Olympics, finishing 44th. Her sudden death has sparked a wave of grief and tributes from the athletics community. The Uganda Athletics Federation shared its condolences on X, condemning the act of violence and calling for justice. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei, early this morning, who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," the federation stated. "As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace."

The Kenya National Olympic Committee also extended condolences to Cheptegei's family and the Ugandan sports community. In a statement, the committee praised Cheptegei's perseverance and talent, noting her status as Uganda's Women's Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian. "Rebecca's untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss. We honor her legacy and advocate for an end to gender-based violence," the committee said.

Witnesses reported that Cheptegei's daughters were present during the attack. One of her daughters described how she tried to save her mother but was kicked by Marangach, who also sustained burns in the incident. Police noted that the couple had a history of domestic disputes.

This case has renewed focus on the prevalence of domestic violence in Kenya, following other high-profile incidents involving female athletes. Activist Njeri Wa Migwi, founder of Usikimye, an organization fighting gender-based violence, described Cheptegei's death as a femicide and called for stronger actions to end such violence. According to a 2023 report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, 34% of women in Kenya have experienced physical violence since the age of 15.