"Yo, Is That a Joke?" Bronx Breakdancing Pioneer Crazy Legs Demands Investigation into How Raygun Made the Cut at the Olympics

Richard "Crazy Legs" Colon, a prominent Bronx break dancing pioneer, has demanded an investigation into the World DanceSport Federation after Australian dancer Raygun's disappointing performance at the Paris Olympics. Colon, known for his influential role in the break dancing community, expressed his frustration over the lack of skill displayed by Raygun, who lost all three of her battles with a score of 18-0.

Colon, 58, told The Post that the federation should have better vetted Raygun before allowing her to compete on such a significant stage. "There should be an investigation into why the World DanceSport Federation allowed this to happen," he said. "They should have required a certain level of expertise for Olympic competitors."

Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, received widespread criticism for her awkward and unconventional dance moves. The 36-year-old Sydney University professor's performance, characterized by unusual floor-writhing, clumsy freezes, and a peculiar "kangaroo hop," quickly became a viral sensation. Critics accused her of intentionally performing poorly, and her routine was later parodied by comedian Rachel Dratch on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Colon remarked, "Breaking comes from a culture of people who have lived a difficult life. So when we see something like that, we're like, 'Yo, is that a joke?'" He described Raygun's style as overly "academic" and not suited for the Olympic stage. "Maybe it's a hobby for her, and that's fine. But she's on the wrong stage."

Colon criticized the Olympic selection process for breaking, attributing Raygun's participation to a "faulty system" that failed to establish a "minimum acceptance standard" for the new sport. "You don't have to be an expert to drive a car, but you need to be good enough not to hurt others on the street," he said, likening her performance to a car crash.

He speculated that Raygun might have replaced more skilled Australian breakers who couldn't afford to compete. "It would have been nice if she had stepped aside," Colon said. "She was taking an opportunity from someone else."

Despite the backlash, Colon argued that some criticism, like comments on Raygun's green and gold tracksuit, was unjust. "The outfit is a minor thing," he said. "But breaking badly is a bigger problem. She just didn't have the talent."

On Thursday, Raygun addressed the criticism, stating, "I did take it very seriously and worked my butt off preparing." She remains defiant in the face of the controversy surrounding her Olympic debut.