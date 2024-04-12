OJ Simpson: NFL Star Said 'He Was in Good Health' in Haunting Final Video, Just Two Months Before His Death from Prostate Cancer [WATCH]

Legendary football player, screen actor, and infamous murder suspect OJ Simpson passed away on Thursday at the age of 76 after battling prostate cancer, just two months after his final post on social media, where he reassured fans of his good health. Simpson became one of the most infamous figures in the US during his murder trial in the '90s.

In a two-minute-long video shared ahead of the Super Bowl, the controversial star addressed concerns about his health raised by those who had inquired. In February, it was revealed that Simpson was battling prostate cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments in Las Vegas. The fight didn't last long for Simpson.

Haunting Final Post

"Thank you to all the people who reached out to me. My health is good," Simpson said in the video filmed by a pool. "Obviously I'm dealing with some issues, but I think I'm just about over it, and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."

At that time, NFL Hall of Famer Simpson was contending with rumors suggesting he was in hospice care.

In the video, Simpson appeared wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey while speaking in front of a pool. The 49ers held significance for him as his hometown team and an organization he played for during his final two years in the league.

He also gave his prediction for the game, favoring the San Francisco 49ers over the Kansas City Chiefs. "I see 24-20 WIN! by the 49ers," he said.

"That's not hope, I'm basing it on the quality of the football players."

Simpson's prediction ultimately proved incorrect, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22.

On Thursday, Simpson's family made the heartbreaking announcement that he had "succumbed to his battle with cancer," passing away while surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family wrote on X.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the brief statement added.

Always in News

Smith has been a prominent figure for much of his life, first gaining fame as an NFL running back and later becoming embroiled in one of history's most famous trials. He was accused, and eventually acquitted, of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The case gained widespread attention due to the televised car chase preceding Simpson's arrest and the lengthy trial that followed.

In 2019, marking the 25th anniversary of the murders, Simpson joined Twitter.

His account quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of followers, and he became known for his presence on the platform, regularly sharing short videos where he offered his thoughts and commentary on various topics.

In recent months, Simpson has been seen appearing frail during several public appearances in Las Vegas. In October, he was nearly unrecognizable while carrying groceries around Sin City, wearing a polo from his college team, USC.