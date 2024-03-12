Was Sophia Leone Killed? Porn Star's Modeling Agency Claims Her Death Is Being Investigated as Murder After She Was Suddenly Found Dead

Sophia Leone's modeling agency said that her death is being investigated as murder. The Miami-born adult film star, 26, was found "unresponsive" on March 1 by her family members at her home. The modeling agency, 101 Modeling, which managed some of Leone's bookings, shared updates to social media regarding her death.

The agency said in a March 9 post, "To be clear, Sophia death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We're going to take time off social media because this is difficult. But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her."

Twist in The Tale

Details of the Leone's murder investigation have not been revealed as of now. Leone amassed over 300,000 followers on Instagram alone, where she shared racy photos from her glamorous film shoots.

In one of her last posts, Leone encouraged her followers to find joy in the world around them. It was a poignant message, and notably, she was fully clothed in this final post on the platform although she was known for posting only racy and semi-nude photos.

"Go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today," she wrote.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe donation page has raised $13,000, surpassing its initial target of $12,000. Friends and colleagues, deeply affected by her sudden death, contributed to the fundraising efforts.

"Sophia was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, and friend," her stepfather Mike Romero wrote on the crowdfunding page.

"She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her three pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile.

"Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her."

Struggle with Addiction

Friends in her hometown of Miami paid tribute to Leone, which included condolence messages from Brian Berke, the founder of AMA Modeling in 2004. "At 18 years old you started with me at AMA and now at 26 I have to say goodbye," he wrote.

"I'm speechless and heartbroken. I can't believe what I'm seeing," former colleague Gina Valentine added.

One adult creator who supposedly worked with the popular star wrote: "Sophia Leone was a great member of our industry and she'll be missed.

"We bumped shoulders here and there, but I never really got the pleasure of having a friendship with her, I sincerely hope her family and friends are able to have a peaceful space to process her loss RIP."

Her stepfather said that she was found unresponsive in her home by family members, and authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The industry has faced a series of tragedies in recent weeks, including the suicide of Kagney Linn Karter last month and the discovery of Jesse Jane (Cindy Taylor), found dead at 43 with her boyfriend at their Oklahoma home just days earlier.