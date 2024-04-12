OJ Simpson Dead: NFL Star Accused in 'Trial of the Century' for Murder of His Wife Dies After Cancer Battle Aged 76

OJ Simpson, who gained notoriety during his highly publicized murder trial in the 1990s, has died after a cancer battle. The former NFL star died on Wednesday in Las Vegas at the age of 76 surrounded by his family, his family confirmed. The running back had been undergoing treatment in Las Vegas after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," the family wrote on X on Thursday. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace," the brief statement added.

Losing a Lost Battle

Simpson became one of the most infamous figures in the US during his murder trial in the '90s. He was later found civilly liable for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson, a former football running back who had a successful 11-season career with the Buffalo Bills, reinvented himself as an actor before the murders of Brown and Goldman.

Reports had previously surfaced about Simpson battling prostate cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. In recent times, he had been seen appearing frail on several occasions while walking around his Las Vegas neighborhood.

However, in February, he released a video reassuring fans about his health. Despite his successful NFL career, Simpson became most notorious for his acquittal in the highly publicized 1995 murder trial, famously known as the 'Trial of the Century'.

Simpson faced charges in the deaths of Brown and Goldman, who were found brutally stabbed outside her Los Angeles home. The circumstances of his arrest were equally sensational, as Simpson led police on a slow-speed chase after failing to surrender.

Complicated and Tainted Life

Millions watched the 90-minute chase of Simpson's white Bronco across southern California before his eventual arrest in Brentwood. During the trial, prosecutors presented forensic evidence linking Simpson to the crime scene, but he was ultimately acquitted by the jury.

A decade later, still overshadowed by the wrongful death judgment in California, Simpson orchestrated a confrontation with two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, leading five men, some of whom he barely knew, with two carrying guns. He was subsequently convicted of armed robbery and other felonies.

Imprisoned at 61, Simpson served nine years in a remote Nevada prison, where he worked as a gym janitor. Upon his parole release in October 2017, he showed little remorse.

During his parole hearing, Simpson reiterated his claim that he was attempting to recover stolen sports memorabilia and family heirlooms taken from him after his Los Angeles trial.

"I've basically spent a conflict-free life," Simpson, whose parole ended in late 2021, claimed.

Public interest in Simpson continued, with ongoing debates about whether his Las Vegas conviction was retribution for his acquittal in Los Angeles.

In 2016, Simpson was the focus of both an FX miniseries and a five-part ESPN documentary, highlighting the enduring fascination with his life and legal dramas.

A gifted running back, Simpson played 11 seasons in the NFL, with nine of those seasons spent with the Buffalo Bills.

Simpson earned the nickname "The Juice" while playing on the offensive line known as "The Electric Company." He won four NFL rushing titles, amassed 11,236 career rushing yards, scored 76 touchdowns, and earned five Pro Bowl selections.

His most remarkable season came in 1973 when he achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first running back to surpass the 2,000-yard rushing mark by gaining 2,003 yards.