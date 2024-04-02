Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley: Oklahoma Cops Desperately Search for Two Kansas Moms Who Went Missing on Way to Collect Their Children from Home

Oklahoma cops are conducting a desperate search for two women from Kansas after their car was found abandoned on the side of the road under mysterious circumstances. Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were reportedly traveling together to collect Kelley's children on Saturday, as per local 12News.

The Hugoton Police Department issued an advisory stating that the women never reached their intended destination. It is still unclear if the women left on their own or if were they kidnapped midway. As of now, police are clueless and looking for leads. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation, has classified the case as a "suspicious disappearance."

Mysterious Disappearance

The women's car was found near Highway 95 and Road L, located south of Elkhart, Kansas, in rural Texas County. The sheriff's department requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to activate an endangered missing person at-risk advisory, which was issued by the Texas County Sheriff's Department.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, both women were headed to a rural home in the Eva area of Oklahoma, located in Texas County.

The Texas County Sheriff's Office, with support from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), broadened the search efforts on Saturday.

The OSBI has described the disappearance as "suspicious."

The nature of the relationship between the women remains unclear at this time.

Strange Situation

Veronica Butler is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, with red hair and green eyes. She has multiple tattoos, including a Chinese symbol on her left forearm and a sunflower on her left shoulder.

At the time of her disappearance, Butler was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, denim shorts, and lightweight shoes from the brand Hey Dudes.

Kelley, who is also from Hugoton, Kansas, was last seen on Saturday along with Butler. She is described as having blue eyes, and while she is pictured in the missing person flyer with blonde hair, her hair color is currently brown. Kelley also has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm.

At the time of her disappearance, Kelley is believed to have been wearing a long-sleeve shirt, white-washed blue jeans, and tan beige shoes.

OSBI special agents, along with local law enforcement agencies, are actively involved in the efforts to locate Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.

The Texas County Sheriff's Office said that OSBI is leading the investigation.