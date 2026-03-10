Oil prices fall after surge above $100 amid conflict fears.

Trump predicts Middle East war could end sooner than expected.

Brent drops to about $94, WTI falls near $91.

G7 considers measures but holds off releasing oil reserves.

The price of oil dropped drastically on Tuesday when U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that the ongoing crisis in the Middle East would be resolved at a faster pace than anticipated softening the fear of further disruptions in world energy sources. Brent crude was underlying at 94.79 per barrel in the early Asian trade, -4.2, or -4.2 percent, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading at 90.96 per barrel, down -3.81, or -4.2 percent, also reported by Reuters market data.

The two benchmarks had declined up to 11% at certain point during the session and then they regained their ground. The market plummeted after a spectacular rise the day before where the oil prices shot above 100 per barrel, the highest since mid-2022 as speculation escalated that the escalating war between the United States, Israel and Iran would cripple the world oil markets.

Represented at the peak of the Monday surge, Brent crude was briefly edging on 119 per barrel and WTI was close to the same value, as the markets responded to the reduction of production by certain producers and lack of clarity as to how many tankers would pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The wild fluctuation in prices can emphasise the extreme instability that is taking hold of the energy markets as the traders seek to know whether the war will become bigger and bigger or incline towards de-escalation.

Reuters report indicates the investors started selling oil futures as Trump implied that the war might be over earlier than expected. Trump stated in an interview on Monday with CBS News that the U.S. crackdown on Iran was going fast and may be over quicker than the four to five week estimation he had made.

Trump said it was a very complete one, and Washington was very far to its prior schedule of the war. Markets also responded based on reports that the Russian President Vladimir Putin had communicated with Trump on the possibility of coming up with a faster resolution to the war according to a Kremlin aide.

Energy Markets Read Policy Signals

Any indication that there can be a limited decrease of supply in the Gulf region has been very sensitive in oil markets. The Strait of Hormuz continues to be the centre of interest to traders due to the fact that about a fifth of the global oil flow has become accustomed to going through the narrow waterway that links the Persian Gulf to the rest of the world. The conflict that caused disruptive events to the tanker traffic in the strait caused the fears of falling supplies which sent oil prices skyrocketing at the beginning of the week.

By this, analysts indicate that the intense fall of prices on Tuesday is an indication of a change in the expectations by the supply routes that may still have part functionality. Evidently, the remarks made by Trump regarding a short-term war have pacified the markets, according to Suvro Sarkar of energy sector team of DBS Bank. He said, "as there was an over reaction to the upside yesterday there was an over reaction to the downside down there". Sarkar observed that "there are still a number of Middle Eastern oil grades which are well in excess of 100 dollar per barrel even though the benchmark prices are on the way down".

"Grades of Murban and Dubai remain markedly above 100 per barrel so practically nothing much has altered in regard to the actualities on the ground", he said. These drastic movements of oil prices have led the discussion of approaches to stabilisation across the major economies. The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries indicated on Monday that they were ready to take the required action in relation to increased oil prices all over the world but they did not declare to release their strategic oil deposits. Such concerted measures are often taken into consideration when energy price spikes are posing risk to disrupt the global economic stability, according to the analysts.

Supply Risks Survive Price Pullback

Although the prices fell, the markets are still edgy given the tensions in the Middle East. Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, on Tuesday, threatened that Tehran will decide how the war should be over and indicated that it might even attack regional energy supplies should attacks on Iran persist. State media showed that the IRGC threatened Iran will not permit the departure of even one litre of oil out of the region, in case U.S. and Israeli attacks continue. It highlights the possibility of new escalation that would once again endanger the energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

Meanwhile, policymakers in Washington are deliberating on the actions to alleviate pressure in the market. The sources mentioned by Reuters also state that the Trump administration is weighing such options as lifting the sanctions on Russian oil exports, and opening emergency stocks to crude.

These measures would potentially expand the supply in the world markets in case the Middle East upheavals grow stronger. Analysts believe that the risk of the existence of more supply in the marketplace contributed in reducing some of the panic that shot the price on Monday.

"The fact that sanctions could soon be relaxed on Russian oil, the comments of Donald Trump who hinted that the war might at some point come to a close and the fact that the G7 countries might be accessing strategic oil reserves all signaled the same message that oil barrels will somehow find their way into the market", said Phillip Nova analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

The first panic premium that had pushed prices past the hundred dollar range the day before started to melt away when traders realised that it was still possible to supply routes to the market, and the oil prices soon evanesced, she added. Despite the fall on Tuesday, oil prices are still at very high levels when compared to the time before the recent rise in the Middle East fighting.

According to energy analysts, markets are set to respond fast to any developments surrounding the military action, the state of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and foreign interventions that attempt to resolve the conflict. In the meantime, the extreme changes in the prices of crude oil help to explain how geopolitical shifts can quickly transform energy markets across the world, and investors are closely observing whether the conflicts would recede or the problems with the supply be even more significant in the weeks to come.