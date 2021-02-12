Leading channel OCN has an exciting line-up of TV shows in 2021. The channel has announced the list of its upcoming TV series in a video which was released by the channel on Thursday, 11 February.

The channel is coming up with a variety of content to entertain its audience. Check out its line-up of dramas.

Times

First among the shows to be aired is Yoon Jong-ho-directed Times. Lee Seo-jin, Lee Joo-young, Kim Yeong-cheol and Moon Jeong-hee's starrer series is a political-mystery drama. Lee Joo Young will be seen playing the role named Seo Jung In, the daughter of the South Korean president Seo Gi Tae played by Kim Young Chul. It will be premiered on 20 February at 10.30 pm KST. It has 12 episodes.

Dark Hole

Kim Ok Bin and Lee Joon Hyuk-starrer Dark Hole is a mystery sci-fi thriller. The story is penned by Lee Joon Hyuk of 'Save Me' and 'Strangers from Hell' fame. The date and timings of its premiere have not been announced.

Voice 4

Voice will return with its fourth season. The first season was aired in 2017. The TV series is all about how call centre employees fight against crimes with limited information. The forthcoming show is expected to have fresh faces in the cast.

Hometown

This series will be aired in the second half of 2021. It is set in a small town and deals with mysterious murders. More details of the show are expected to be announced in the days to come.

Island

It is said to be based on a webtoon of the same name. The fantasy exorcism drama revolves around a man whose curse will end with a woman, who is unaware of what lies ahead of her. A priest will join hands with them. How this trio protects each other forms the crux of the story.