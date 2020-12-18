The covid-19 lockdown has become a windfall for the online streaming sites as there is a massive increase in paid subscriptions for the OTTs across the globe in 2021. With such unprecedented growth, the OTT platforms will be now trying hard to retain the viewership, while producing wide-variety of content.

In this story, we are listing out the K-Dramas to watch on leading OTT (over-the-top) Netflix in 2021.

Money Heist

Alex Pina's Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) is one of the most successful Spanish crime dramas in recent history. It will now have a Korean version which will be directed by Kim Hong-Sun of TV dramas like The Guest, Voice and Black fame. The casting and premiere dates are not available at this stage, but it is likely to be out on Netflix in 2021.

D.P. Dog Day

Lezhin Entertainment's highly popular webcomics, 'D.P Dog's Day' is being recreated as a drama series by Netflix. It is about a military policeman tracking down military deserters. Jung Hae In, Koo Kyo Hwan, Son Seok Koo, Kim Sung Kyun and Jun are part of the cast.

The Silent Sea

This Netflix's original drama stars Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon. The Silent Sea is sci-fi horror thriller produced by Jung Woo Sung. The drama, directed by Choi Hang Yong, tells the story of scientists who land on the moon to investigate mysterious samples from an abandoned research facility.

Hellbound

It is a supernatural drama directed by Yeon Sang of Train to Busan fame. It is based on Korean K-horror web cartoon Hell and Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah and Yang Ik-June are part of the cast. The society is in chaos after people are able to find predictions of their deaths and taken to the hell by angels of death. The mystery around it forms the crux of the story.

Move to Heaven

Netflix original series Move to Heaven is directed by Kim Sung-ho. It stars Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang. Ji Jin-hee, Lee Jae-wook and Hong Seung-hee are part of the cast. "Move to Heaven tells the story of Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger's syndrome, and Sang-gu, who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru's guardian. The two work as trauma cleaners, clearing out the possessions of the deceased and uncovering the many stories that are left behind," the description released by Netflix read.

All of us Are Dead

Popular webtoon Now at Our School is being recreated as original series by Netflix as All of Us are Dead. Yoon Chan young-starrer flick is about students fighting for survival after a high school is hit by a Zombie virus.

Love Alarm Season 2

Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Song Kang, Go Min Shi and Shim Yi Young are starring in Love Alarm. It is about a dating app that tells users about people who have romantic feeling towards them with-in 10 feet. This app causes a lot of trouble in Jojo's life.