NYC School Fires Teacher for Protesting Against Fundraiser for Slain NYPD Cops

A Brooklyn prep school teacher was let go of her job after making an anti-cop tweet in connection with the deaths of slain NYPD cops Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, officials noted on Thursday. A math teacher at Fontbonne Hall in Brooklyn, Laura Lynne Duffy was suspended Wednesday after tweeting about a 'dress down' event the school hosted in the honor of the officers, who were shot and killed on duty in Harlem last month.

Fontbonne Hall organized a 'dress down' fundraiser the same day as thousands gathered to pay tribute to the second slain cop Wilbert Mora at his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral. The proceeds of the fundraiser were meant to be donated to the families of the cops.

"If anyone was wondering, I am intentionally dressing up today. #Abolition #BLM," Duffy wrote about the 'dress down' event. The students at the all-girls school generally dress in uniform, but for the "dress down" event, they were allowed to wear blue rather than their uniforms.

'Laura Lynne Duffy is no longer in the employ of Fontbonne Hall'

The school administration launched a probe into the post made by Duffy. On Thursday, the private Catholic school informed that it had concluded the investigation into the matter. "After the administration conducted a thorough investigation, Laura Lynne Duffy is no longer in the employ of Fontbonne Hall, effective Friday, 2/4/22," the school said in a statement.

Lynne Duffy is not the first person to have been fired from her job for making an anti-cop statement in connection to the slain NYPD officers. An NYC actress, Jacqueline Guzman was was fired from her theatre company after she posted a video blasting the closing down of shutting down of lower Manhattan on the day of officer Jason Rivera's funeral.

"We do not need to shut down most of Lower Manhattan because one cop died for probably doing his job incorrectly. They kill people who are under 22 every single day for no good reason and we don't shut down the city for them," she had said.

Rookie NYPD cop Jason Rivera, 22, and his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, were killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem on January 21.